Mariners hang on for a 3-2 win over the Astros as Raleigh, Arozarena go deep

HOUSTON (AP) — Cal Raleigh and Randy Arozarena homered to lead the Seattle Mariners to a 3-2 victory over the…

HOUSTON (AP) — Cal Raleigh and Randy Arozarena homered to lead the Seattle Mariners to a 3-2 victory over the Houston Astros on Sunday night.

Arozarena went deep in the first inning and Raleigh connected in the sixth to make it 3-1. The victory gives the Mariners a 9-2 advantage in the season series.

The Mariners led by a run when the Astros loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth inning after Jose Altuve singled when reliever Seranthony Domínguez tripped and fell trying to catch his infield pop up.

But Domínguez struck out Daulton Varsho to escape the jam.

Seattle’s Bryan Woo (9-8) yielded three hits and two runs while striking out five in six innings. Andrés Muñoz walked one in a scoreless ninth for his 22nd save.

Houston starter Hunter Brown (3-3) allowed three hits and two runs with five walks in five innings.

Seattle made it 2-0 on a two-out RBI single by Dominic Canzone with two outs in the third.

Brown walked three straight batters to load the bases with two outs in the fourth but struck out Brendan Donovan to leave everyone stranded.

Jeremy Peña got the Astros within 1 when he homered to the seats in right field to open Houston’s fourth.

Josh Naylor singled to start the sixth but was caught stealing for the second out. Raleigh homered to left field to extend the lead to 3-1. It was just the 13th homer for the struggling catcher this season after he led the majors with 60 home runs last year.

Nick Allen led off the bottom of the inning with his second homer this season to cut the lead to 3-2.

The Mariners loaded the bases again with two outs in the seventh inning before Bryan Abreu retired Raleigh on a pop out to end the inning.

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Both teams are off Monday. On Tuesday night, the Mariners open a series at Milwaukee and the Astros start a home series against the Angels.

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