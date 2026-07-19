Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get $15 Bonus for Spain-Argentina World Cup Final

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than a championship clash between two heavyweights like Spain and Argentina, especially when we’ve got a real chance for a nice pay day. By using the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 here, new customers can sign up and unlock a sweet $15 bonus just by making $10 in trades.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Overview for the World Cup Final

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New User Offer $15 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified July 19, 2026

Claim Your $15 Prediction Bonus

New customers looking to get some skin in the game for the Spain vs Argentina showdown can take advantage of a genuinely generous welcome offer. I always tell my fellow punters: whenever a platform hands you extra capital, you take it. By using our exclusive promo code link, eligible users will secure a $15 sign-up bonus to use on Kalshi’s prediction markets for this highly anticipated tournament final.

To claim this offer, you just need to make a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, your $15 bonus unlocks the moment you have made $10 in total trades on the platform’s prediction markets. Remember, Kalshi is available in most states across the US, and you must be at least 18 years old to play.

Buy Contracts for Argentina or Spain

When handicapping a major soccer match like this, we have to look closely at the numbers. Below are the vig-free probabilities for today’s FIFA World Cup Final between Spain and Argentina, pulled directly from Kalshi’s market shares (Yes %). To keep our strategy focused, we are looking strictly at the raw percentages—no inflated odds to distract us from the true probabilities.

Outcome Probability Argentina Win 27.5% Draw 31.5% Spain Win 42.5%

In addition to the outcome of the game, you can make trades on a variety of other markets. For example, you can take Lionel Messi to score a goal.

Signing Up with the Kalshi Promo Code

Getting set up is a breeze, and I’m going to walk you through exactly how I do it. Follow these simple steps to activate the Kalshi offer and secure that $15 sign-up bonus:

Create an Account: Register for a new account here by providing your standard personal information. You will also need to submit proof of identification to verify the account—standard practice to keep our funds secure. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make absolutely sure you enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 to opt into the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by making a first-time deposit of at least $1. There are multiple payment methods to choose from. Start Trading: Make $10 worth of trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets.

Pro Tip: You don’t have to lock in a single trade worth $10 to qualify. As long as the cumulative sum of your wagers hits that $10 mark, your $15 sign-up bonus will unlock and drop right into your account. Now, let’s get out there and make some savvy trades!