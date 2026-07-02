Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Claims $15 World Cup Bonus for Switzerland-Algeria

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you start up a new profile with the most recent Kalshi promo code WTOP15 here, you will secure the exclusive $15 bonus offer in time for today’s Switzerland vs. Algeria World Cup round of 32 match.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Offer Details

Before allocating capital toward event contracts on the upcoming Switzerland vs. Algeria match, review the specific parameters of the welcome offer below:

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New Kalshi User Offer Trade $10, get $15 in bonuses Terms and Conditions 18+ and present in the US Promotion Verified July 2, 2026

Offer Overview

Exclusively available to new Kalshi customers, this promotional offer delivers a straightforward return on investment for the ongoing FIFA World Cup. As Switzerland and Algeria prepare to square off in their Round of 32 matchup, users can claim this offer to extract value from Kalshi’s unique prediction markets.

To claim the bonus, new users must first make a minimum deposit of at least $1. The $15 in bonuses are then unlocked once the user reaches $10 in cumulative trades across their preferred prediction markets. Kalshi is currently available in most US states, and users must be at least 18 years old to participate. Once your trading requirement is met, the bonus funds are immediately available to deploy on the Switzerland vs. Algeria showdown or any other available market on the board.

Use Kalshi World Cup Promo Today On Switzerland vs. Algeria

Before making trades on this Round of 32 clash, it is critical to analyze the underlying market probabilities. The implied probabilities from Kalshi offers a clear statistical picture of the expected match outcome.

Outcome Probability Switzerland Win 49% Draw 30% Algeria Win 23%

In addition to these three-way probabilities, you can also look into prediction which team will advance, whether it be in regulation or in extra time. Switzerland is the favorite in that case, too, with a 65% chance compared to Algeria’s 35% chance of advancing. You can use any of these markets that are available with Kalshi to reach the $10 trading threshold and unlock your $15 in bonuses.

Activate The Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Offer

Securing your welcome bonus requires a pragmatic, step-by-step approach. Follow these direct instructions to activate the Kalshi promo code and unlock your bonus funds ahead of the Switzerland vs. Algeria kickoff: