Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Claim $15 World Cup Prediction Bonus for Portugal-Spain

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than knockout-stage World Cup soccer, especially when we’ve got a heavyweight clash like Portugal vs. Spain on the docket today. New customers can sign up here with the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 to score a $15 bonus after making $10 in trades.

Whether you want to back a side in today’s massive Round of 16 showdown or you’re looking at other World Cup matches later this week, this is a fantastic way to start building your bankroll.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 for World Cup Predictions

Before we dive into our specific trades for today’s battle in Dallas, let’s make sure you get set up right. Review the quick details below so you don’t miss out on a nice pay day:

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New User Offer $15 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified July 6, 2026

How the Welcome Offer Works

Let’s break down exactly how to take advantage of this. Exclusively available for new Kalshi customers, this straightforward promotion hands you a $15 sign-up bonus just in time for the epic Portugal vs. Spain World Cup clash. To get started, you simply create a new account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1.

Once your account is funded, just make $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets to unlock your $15 bonus. I love how simple this is. Whether you are trading on the final outcome or getting creative with other tournament events, your qualifying trades automatically trigger the reward.

Use the $15 Bonus for Portugal vs. Spain

If you are looking to trade on today’s Round of 16 action, you need to know the landscape. Kalshi operates on prediction market probabilities, which gives us a really unique way to find value. Here is a breakdown of the win probabilities for the upcoming matchup:

Outcome (90 Minutes) Probability Portugal Win 23.0% Draw 26.4% Spain Win 50.6%

Looking at the board, Spain has a very real chance of advancing, but finding value in a potential draw during regulation could be where the smart money goes.

How to Use the Kalshi Promo Code

Ready to jump into the trenches for this massive knockout match between Portugal and Spain? Claiming your $15 bonus is an incredibly seamless process. I always tell my readers that having a funded, ready-to-go account is the first rule of successful handicapping. Follow these straightforward steps to properly register and activate your welcome offer:

Create an Account: Register for a new account here by providing standard personal information (such as your name, email, and date of birth). Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to safely and securely verify your account. Enter the Promo Code: Make sure to enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 during the sign-up process to link this exclusive offer to your new profile. Make a Deposit: Link a payment method and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Place Your Trades: Execute $10 worth of trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. The best part? You do not have to make a single “key” trade worth $10; a cumulative sum of $10 across multiple smaller trades is all it takes to satisfy this requirement.

Once your total traded amount hits that $10 mark, your $15 sign-up bonus will automatically be unlocked and credited to your account.

Frequently Asked Questions

What exactly is the Kalshi promo code WTOP15?

Great question — it’s basically free money to get you started. When you sign up with the code WTOP15, Kalshi gives you a $15 bonus after you make just $10 in trades. Think of it as a nice little bankroll boost right when you need it most.

How much do I need to deposit to qualify?

Honestly, not much at all. You only need to deposit $1 to get your account up and running. The real trigger for the bonus is hitting $10 in total trades, which you can spread across as many smaller trades as you’d like.

Can I use my bonus on the Portugal vs. Spain match?

Absolutely. Once that $15 bonus hits your account, you’re free to use it however you want — whether that’s trading on today’s Round of 16 showdown or saving it for another World Cup match later in the tournament. Totally up to you.

Do I have to be in a specific state to use Kalshi?

You just need to be 18 or older and physically located in the United States. Kalshi is a federally regulated exchange, so it’s not state-by-state like traditional sportsbooks. That’s a huge perk for folks in states without legal sports betting.

How long does it take to get my $15 bonus?

It’s pretty much instant. The moment your cumulative trades hit that $10 threshold, the bonus gets credited to your account automatically. No waiting around, no jumping through hoops.