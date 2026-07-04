Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Claim $15 World Cup Bonus for Canada-Morocco, July 4th Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The knockout stage is heating up this July 4, and if you’re like me, there’s nothing better than eyeing a nice pay day on the pitch. New customers can take advantage of an exclusive welcome offer by signing up here with the Kalshi promo code WTOP15. Secure a $15 bonus today after making just $10 in trades.

I’m jumping into the prediction markets across today’s full schedule of elimination matches, and the best part is we can use this bonus for any of today’s pivotal fixtures or any other World Cup match.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 for World Cup Predictions This Weekend

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New User Offer Trade $10, Get $15 Bonus Available Matches on July 4th Morocco vs. Canada, France vs. Paraguay Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US

Trade $10, Get $15 Welcome Bonus

Available strictly to new Kalshi customers, this promotional offer provides a $15 sign-up bonus that perfectly aligns with our July 4 slate of World Cup Round of 16 fixtures. When I’m handicapping these win-or-go-home situations, I want maximum flexibility. You can use the bonus on any of the day’s critical elimination matches, whether you want to trade on Canada facing Morocco at Houston Stadium or Paraguay taking on France later in the day at Philadelphia Stadium.

To activate this promotion, new users are required to make a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, your $15 sign-up bonus will be unlocked after you’ve made $10 in trades on prediction markets. Offering a unique way to engage with the World Cup action, Kalshi is accessible across all 50 states, and users must be at least 18 years of age to play.

World Cup Matches and Win Probabilities on July 4th

When we’re looking to place our wagers and chase those bigger payouts, understanding the board is key. These are the probabilities for who will advance on Saturday:

Home Team Away Team Home Win % Away Win % Morocco Canada 72% 28% France Paraguay 90% 10%

Using the Kalshi Promo Code for a Holiday Bonus

Claiming your sign-up bonus is a straightforward process. I’m placing my trades today, and if you want to join me in finding some value, follow these simple steps to secure your bonus ahead of today’s soccer action:

Register Your Account: Create a new account here by providing standard personal information. You will also need to provide proof of identification to verify your account—standard practice to keep everything secure. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 to opt into the offer. Make a Deposit: Make a first-time deposit of at least $1 into your new Kalshi account. Start Trading: To unlock the bonus, you must make a total of $10 worth of trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. You don’t need to risk it all on a single $10 trade; rather, the sum of your trades just needs to reach the $10 mark.

Once your cumulative trades hit that $10 threshold, the $15 sign-up bonus will be credited to your account. This bonus is highly flexible—once activated, we can use that $15 on any of today’s World Cup matches or keep it handy for any other World Cup match taking place this weekend.