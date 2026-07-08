Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Claim $15 Trade Bonus for Yankees-Rays, MLB Trading Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you set up a new account with the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 here, you will receive a $15 bonus offer for Yankees vs. Rays and more MLB games today.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Offer Overview

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New Kalshi User Offer $15 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promotion Confirmed On July 8th, 2026

For new Kalshi customers, this promotional structure offers a highly accessible entry point into the prediction market landscape. To claim the $15 sign-up bonus, users simply need to make a first-time deposit of at least $1 and execute $10 in total trades on the platform’s prediction markets. Because Kalshi operates as a unique prediction exchange, it is available to users 18 and older across all 50 states.

With a minimal $1 deposit barrier and a dense baseball schedule—highlighted by a tight divisional clash between the Cleveland Guardians (47-45) and Minnesota Twins (45-47)—there is no shortage of actionable markets to help satisfy the trading requirement and unlock your bonus today.

Kalshi MLB Wednesday Trades

Matchup Probability CLE @ MIN CLE 47% / MIN 53% MIL @ STL MIL 56% / STL 44% NYY @ TB NYY 48% / TB 52%

For users allocating their initial capital toward the board’s heaviest favorite, making a $10 trade on the Milwaukee Brewers yields a marginal profit, as opposed to making a trade on an underdog.

When analyzing the Brewers-Cardinals matchup, the underlying metrics point to a stark contrast in team performance. Milwaukee holds distinct statistical advantages, entering today’s contest hitting .255 as a team with a .735 OPS and 467 runs scored. This offensive production visibly outpaces St. Louis’s .245 average, .715 OPS, and 411 runs. The divergence is just as sharp on the mound. Milwaukee’s pitching staff boasts an elite 3.30 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP, efficiently limiting base traffic. Meanwhile, the Cardinals are yielding more contact and runs, carrying a 4.18 team ERA alongside a 1.34 WHIP. Driven by these data points, the Brewers are statistically positioned as the superior play to help satisfy your trading requirement.

Look Ahead: France vs. Morocco World Cup Match

While today’s MLB slate offers immediate value, your Kalshi trading capital is not restricted solely to the baseball diamond. New Kalshi customers who unlock their bonus can also look ahead to World Cup matches like France vs. Morocco tomorrow. Whether you are analyzing expected goals (xG), possession metrics, or historical defensive efficiency, Kalshi’s platform allows you to leverage your insights on a global scale. Spreading your initial $10 trading requirement across both baseball and soccer markets is a pragmatic approach to building a diversified portfolio.

Activate The Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Today

Securing your sign-up bonus is a logical, straightforward process. To ensure you receive your extra trading capital, follow these specific steps to activate the offer:

Create an Account: Register here by providing standard personal information (such as your name, address, and date of birth) to establish your user profile. Verify Your Identity: Submit valid proof of identification to satisfy regulatory account verification protocols. Enter the Promo Code: Input the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 when prompted during the registration workflow. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: Execute $10 worth of total trades on the platform to unlock your bonus.

It is important to note that you do not have to make a single, concentrated trade worth $10 to qualify. The promotion only dictates a cumulative sum of $10 in total trades. This allows you to intelligently distribute your exposure across multiple markets—perhaps using a fraction of your capital on Gerrit Cole and the Yankees (50-41), and another trade backing Kyle Harrison and the Brewers.

Once your cumulative trades hit that $10 threshold, your $15 sign-up bonus will be fully activated and instantly credited to your Kalshi account.