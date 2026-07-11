Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Claim $15 Sign-Up Bonus for UFC 329, McGregor-Holloway Fight

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

The best Kalshi promo code for July 2026 is WTOP15, which gives new users a $15 sign-up bonus when they deposit at least $1 and place $10 in trades. This code works for all Kalshi prediction markets, including UFC 329 picks featuring McGregor vs. Holloway on Saturday night. Sign up via this link to claim your bonus here.

What Is the Kalshi Promo Code for July 2026?

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New Kalshi User Offer $15 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified July 11th, 2026

New Kalshi users who enter promo code WTOP15 during registration receive a $15 sign-up bonus after depositing at least $1 and placing $10 in trades. This bonus can be used across the complete UFC 329 card, including betting on McGregor as an underdog or backing the favorite in Max Holloway.

The platform is legally available in all 50 states and requires users to be at least 18 years old to open an account. Whether you’re projecting a deep run for England in the World Cup or locking in your UFC 329 predictions on Kalshi this weekend, promo code WTOP15 is the best way to get started.

UFC 329 Odds and Predictions: McGregor vs. Holloway

As an odds-driven analyst, it is never too early to look at futures prices and identify market inefficiencies across other sports. Moving away from the pitch, there is incredible value opening up in the octagon, making this the perfect time to head over to Kalshi for all your UFC 329 predictions.

Weight Class Favorite (Odds) Underdog (Odds) Welterweight (Main Event) Max Holloway (-235) Conor McGregor (+182) Lightweight (Co-Main Event) Benoît Saint Denis (-160) Paddy Pimblett (+124)

We put a lot of stock in finding longshot value, and the current trading numbers offer some fascinating implied percentages. Max Holloway sits as a heavy favorite at -235, but Conor McGregor at +182 offers a roughly 35.5% implied probability—a very tempting buy for traders looking to fade the consensus. Meanwhile, in the co-main event, Paddy Pimblett at +124 (roughly a 44.6% implied percentage) represents significant upside against Benoît Saint Denis. Smart traders know that finding these slight percentage edges is exactly how you beat the market over the long term.

How to Activate the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15

Getting started and claiming your welcome offer is a simple process. Follow these steps to activate the latest Kalshi promo code and secure your $15 sign-up bonus:

Download the App: Start by downloading the Kalshi app to your mobile device. Create an Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: As with all regulated prediction markets, you will need to provide proof of identification to secure your account. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP15. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Place Your Trades: To unlock the bonus, you must make a total of $10 worth of trades. You do not have to make a single trade worth $10; any combination of trades that sums up to $10 will satisfy the requirement.

Once your $10 in trades are placed, your $15 sign-up bonus will be activated and immediately available in your account. The real beauty of this welcome offer is its complete flexibility. You can deploy it on ANY of today’s UFC 329 card or the World Cup matches—whether you are zeroing in on England vs. Norway or Switzerland vs. Argentina—or any other World Cup match throughout the week. And, as always, remember that you can take that same analytical mindset and head over to Kalshi for all your UFC 329 predictions.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 — Frequently Asked Questions

Does the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 work for UFC 329?

Yes. The Kalshi promo code WTOP15 works for all prediction markets on the platform, including UFC 329 fights such as McGregor vs. Holloway and Pimblett vs. Saint Denis. After claiming your $15 bonus, you can place trades on any available UFC 329 market.

How much is the Kalshi sign-up bonus worth in July 2026?

The Kalshi sign-up bonus is worth $15 when you use promo code WTOP15. To unlock it, new users must deposit at least $1 and place a minimum of $10 in total trades on any Kalshi prediction market.

Is Kalshi legal in all 50 states?

Yes. Kalshi is a CFTC-regulated prediction market platform that is legally available in all 50 US states. Users must be at least 18 years old to create an account and place trades.

What are the odds for McGregor vs. Holloway at UFC 329?

As of July 2026, Max Holloway is favored at -235 while Conor McGregor is the underdog at +182 (approximately 35.5% implied probability). These odds may shift as fight night approaches.

Can I use the Kalshi bonus on World Cup matches?

Yes. The $15 sign-up bonus from promo code WTOP15 can be used on any Kalshi prediction market, including 2026 FIFA World Cup matches such as England vs. Norway and Switzerland vs. Argentina.