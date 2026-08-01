American Black Film Festival brings three-day pop-up to Union Market

The event runs Sept. 25 through 27 and is designed to give D.C. audiences a taste of the flagship festival, which just celebrated its 30th anniversary.

The D.C. American Black Film Festival pop-up opens with “Three Colors: Pan-African,” the narrative feature that won the festival’s 2026 Grand Jury Prize. (Courtesy Nice Crowd) Courtesy Nice Crowd The 2026 American Black Film Festival pop-up tour is coming to D.C. in September. Here, Naturi Naughton appears at last year’s pop-up tour stop in New York. (Courtesy Nice Crowd/Kelvin Bulluck) Courtesy Nice Crowd/Kelvin Bulluck Judi Moon and Mike Merrill at the American Black Film Festival Pop Up event in Dallas in 2025. (Courtesy Nice Crowd) Courtesy Nice Crowd Tika Sumpter at the American Black Film Festival Pop Up in Los Angeles in 2025. (Courtesy Nice Crowd) Courtesy Nice Crowd ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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The American Black Film Festival kicks off its pop-up tour in D.C. this fall, launching a three-day showcase of films, conversations and industry programming at another pop-up: Union Market’s Angelika Film.

The event runs Sept. 25 through 27 and is designed to give D.C. audiences a taste of the flagship festival, which just celebrated its 30th anniversary, said Raeshon Morris, the senior manager of event production operations for Nice Crowd, which produces the festival.

“Come ready to learn and have a good time,” Morris said. “Stay. Don’t go anywhere. We have something for you.”

The tour’s D.C. launch carries special meaning not only for him and the festival’s founders and presidents, Jeff and Nicole Friday. All three are Howard University graduates.

“It’s the nation’s capital. It’s the prime representation of who we are as American people,” he said. “I grew up in D.C., I feel like I became an adult in D.C.”

Morris said the pop-up tour takes the best elements of the American Black Film Festival and brings them to cities across the country, including New York, Atlanta and Houston.

The pop-up event opens with “Three Colors,” a narrative feature that won ABFF’s Grand Jury Prize at this year’s festival, which was held in Miami in May. Morris said the film is unique because “three directors … came together to make one feature film,” creating an anthology that forms a single story.

The D.C. pop-up weekend also includes panels, conversations and a master class presented by the New York Film Academy.

One of the festival’s longest-running traditions also comes to Washington: the HBO Short Film Competition, which ABFF has hosted for 29 years.

Morris said director Ryan Coogler came out of that program and won the HBO competition in 2011.

The festival will also host networking sessions after each event.

“When you’re an artist, it can be isolating,” he said. “You want to know that there’s people out there who understand what you’re trying to do.”

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