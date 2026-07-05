Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Claim $15 Prediction Bonus for Mexico vs. England

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Soccer fans looking to make predictions on the FIFA World Cup round of 16 can use our Kalshi promo code WTOP15 to claim an exclusive welcome offer ahead of today’s highly anticipated Mexico vs. England matchup. New customers can sign up here and make $10 in trades to gain a $15 bonus.

Not only can we use this welcome offer for today’s playoff clash between Mexico and England, but we can also apply it to any other World Cup matches taking place throughout this week’s knockout round to chase a nice payday.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 for World Cup Knockout Predictions

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New User Offer $15 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified July 5, 2026

As the FIFA World Cup heats up with a massive round of 16 matchup between Mexico and England, new Kalshi customers can take advantage of a truly lucrative welcome offer. To get started and build our bankroll, eligible users simply need to create an account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1.

From there, you will be well on your way to claiming a $15 sign-up bonus that can be used on a wide variety of event outcomes, including our predictions for this Mexico vs. England playoff clash.

To officially unlock the $15 bonus, users are required to make at least $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. Whether you want to trade on the outcome of today’s soccer action or explore other available markets, the bonus funds will become available once that $10 trading threshold is met.

Regulation Time Probabilities for Mexico vs. England

We can put your welcome offer to use right away by trading on the outcome of today’s FIFA World Cup playoff fixture. When I’m handicapping these knockout games, I like to look closely at the true probabilities to find a real chance at value. Below are the current vig-free probabilities for Mexico vs. England.

Outcome (90 Minutes) Probability Mexico 31% Draw 30.2% England 38.8%

Get $15 Bonus After Using the Kalshi Promo Code

Ready to get started before Mexico takes on England? Claiming your welcome offer is a simple process. I’m placing these trades right alongside you, so follow these steps to unlock your sign-up bonus:

Create an Account: Register for a new account here by providing standard personal information. You will also need to provide proof of identification to verify your account—standard practice to keep us all secure. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 to opt into the offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by making a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: To activate the offer, you must make $10 worth of trades on the platform.

Keep in mind that you don’t have to make a single trade worth $10 to qualify. We can break it down into smaller, smarter increments, but a cumulative sum of $10 in trades must be reached before the $15 bonus becomes available in your account.