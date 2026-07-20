Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Claim $15 Bonus for MLB Monday Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When using the Kalshi promo code WTOP15, new customers can grab a slick $15 sign-up bonus just for making $10 in trades. Register here to start making MLB predictions with this welcome offer.

I love this setup because you can use that extra capital to predict the outcomes of today’s marquee Monday MLB matchups—like the Los Angeles Dodgers heading east to battle the Philadelphia Phillies, or the Pittsburgh Pirates taking on the New York Yankees—or save it for any MLB game this week. We’re in this together, so let’s break down exactly how to claim this offer and where to find the best value on the board.

Trade MLB Outcomes with the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New User Offer $15 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified July 20, 2026

Buy $10 in Contracts to Release the $15 Bonus

This promotion is strictly for new Kalshi customers who are ready to step up to the plate. Here is the strategy: you create a new account, make a first-time deposit of at least $1, and then make $10 worth of trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. Once you hit that $10 threshold, boom—your $15 sign-up bonus is unlocked.

The beauty of Kalshi is that it operates as a unique prediction market that is fully legal and available in all 50 states for users 18 and older, giving us an exciting alternative to traditional sportsbooks.

Once that $15 bonus hits your account, we can immediately deploy it on today’s packed MLB slate. Whether you want to back the 57-41 Atlanta Braves to defend their home turf at Truist Park against the San Diego Padres, or see if the 62-37 Milwaukee Brewers can hold off the 42-58 New York Mets at American Family Field, that extra bonus gives us the cushion we need to chase bigger payouts with confidence.

Winning Probabilities for Today’s MLB Slate

Before we fire off our trades, let’s do a little handicapping and evaluate the current moneylines for today’s MLB action. The table below outlines the matchups we’re targeting, alongside their vig-free implied probabilities.

Matchup Probability PIT @ NYY 48.3% / 51.7% BAL @ BOS 43.0% / 57.0% LAD @ PHI 44.5% / 55.5% SD @ ATL 43.7% / 56.3% NYM @ MIL 34.6% / 65.4%

If you take $10 and trade it on the heaviest favorite on the board—the Milwaukee Brewers—a winning ticket brings in a modest $4.63 in profit. But if we’re feeling bold and want to back the biggest underdog, the New York Mets, correctly predicting the upset yields a much sweeter $17.70 in profit. There is nothing better than hitting a juicy underdog, but we need to be smart about where we place our money.

When I’m deciding how to trade on Kalshi, I always dive into the statistics to uncover hidden value. Let’s look at today’s marquee matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Philadelphia Phillies. Even though the Phillies are favored at -137 on their home turf, my handicapping shows the Dodgers actually have a superior statistical profile on both sides of the ball. Los Angeles is swinging hot bats with a .342 team OBP and a .430 SLG, all backed by an elite 3.491 team ERA.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia trails slightly behind offensively (.303 OBP, .398 SLG) and carries a higher 4.214 team ERA. Spotting these statistical mismatches is exactly how I plan to use my Kalshi promo code to find a real edge.

Kalshi Promo Code Guide: How to Register

Getting set up on Kalshi and claiming your welcome offer is a breeze. Just follow my playbook below to ensure you unlock your bonus without a hitch:

Register: Create your new account here by entering your standard personal information. Verify Identity: Provide the required proof of identification to ensure your account is fully verified and secure. Enter the Code: When prompted during registration, be sure to punch in the Kalshi promo code WTOP15. Deposit Funds: Make a quick first-time deposit of at least $1 into your new Kalshi account. Start Trading: Make $10 worth of trades on the platform’s prediction markets.

Here is a pro tip from the trenches: you do not have to risk that whole $10 on one single trade. As long as your total sum of trades reaches the $10 threshold, your $15 sign-up bonus will activate and hit your account, ready for our next big MLB prediction.