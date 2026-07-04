Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Claim $15 Bonus for July 4th MLB Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than Fourth of July baseball. If you feel stuck grinding out standard bets and want a fresh approach to the markets, new customers can grab a timely welcome offer ahead of today’s MLB games. By signing up here and activating the Kalshi promo code WTOP, you’ll unlock a sweet $15 bonus after making just $10 in trades.

We can use this welcome offer to trade on any of today’s holiday matchups or any MLB game throughout the weekend. Let’s step up to the plate, elevate our strategy, and chase down a nice payday together.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Overview

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New User Offer $15 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified July 4, 2026

I love how Kalshi operates because it gives us a unique way to approach our daily handicapping. Because it functions as a prediction market rather than a traditional sportsbook, it is legally available in all 50 states—meaning bettors nationwide can get in on the fun, provided you are at least 18 years old to play.

To take advantage of this unique offer, new Kalshi customers simply need to create an account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, your $15 sign-up bonus will be fully unlocked after you have made $10 in trades on the platform. Once your account is funded, we can immediately start looking for a real edge on today’s packed MLB slate to hit that $10 threshold.

Whether you want to back the Los Angeles Dodgers (58-31) with Yoshinobu Yamamoto taking the mound against the San Diego Padres, or you prefer the American League clash featuring the New York Yankees (49-38) hosting the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium, there is plenty of value out there. You can even explore markets for the Baltimore Orioles visiting the Cincinnati Reds or the Atlanta Braves hosting the New York Mets as you work toward your bonus.

MLB Probabilities Today

Matchup Probability MIN @ NYY 40.8% / 59.2% BAL @ CIN 46.8% / 53.2% STL @ CHC 40.8% / 59.2% NYM @ ATL 39.4% / 60.6% SD @ LAD 31.5% / 68.5%

When I’m looking to clear my trade requirements, I like to map out exactly what my returns will look like. Using the markets above, you could target today’s heaviest chalk, the Los Angeles Dodgers. A $10 trade on their moneyline would yield a modest $3.97 profit for a total payout of $13.97. On the flip side, if you’re swinging for the fences, backing the biggest underdog on the board, the San Diego Padres, with a $10 trade would return $20.40 in profit. That gives you a $30.40 payout if they can pull off the upset on the road.

When I handicap the slate’s top matchups, the Dodgers look like a rock-solid statistical play. Los Angeles boasts a stellar 3.511 team ERA, significantly outperforming San Diego’s 4.250 ERA. At the plate, the Dodgers’ offense sports a commanding .793 OPS, giving them a clear edge over the Padres’ .676 OPS. We’re getting what we pay for with that heavy price tag.

Similarly, the New York Yankees are in a great spot as home favorites against the Minnesota Twins. While both squads have comparable offensive numbers—the Yankees own a .739 OPS and the Twins sit right behind at .732 OPS—New York has a massive advantage on the mound. The Yankees feature a brilliant 3.343 team ERA, while the Twins’ pitching staff has struggled to a 4.831 ERA. To me, that makes New York a much safer prediction market trade to anchor our plays today.

How to Sign Up with the Kalshi Promo Code

Getting started with Kalshi and securing your $15 welcome bonus is a straightforward process. To make sure you get your reward in time to trade alongside me on today’s MLB slate—whether we’re eyeing the Yankees (49-38) hosting the Twins (42-47) or the Dodgers (58-31) taking on the Padres (43-44)—just follow these simple steps:

Create an Account: Register for a new account here by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and address) and submitting a valid proof of identification to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make absolutely sure to enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP15. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, make a first-time deposit of at least $1 into your Kalshi wallet. Place Your Trades: To activate the welcome offer, you must make a total of $10 worth of trades on the platform’s prediction markets.

Here is the best part: you do not have to make a single trade worth $10 to qualify. We can break it up into smaller, smarter plays—for example, placing a $5 trade on the Yankees and a $5 trade on the Dodgers. As long as the cumulative sum of your trades reaches $10, your $15 sign-up bonus will be fully activated and credited to your account.