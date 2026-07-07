Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Claim $15 Bonus for Argentina-Egypt, Switzerland-Colombia World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With the Round of 16 in full swing, new customers can grab a serious edge ahead of today’s knockout fixtures by applying the Kalshi promo code WTOP15. By claiming this offer here, you unlock a $15 sign-up bonus after making just $10 in trades.

It’s a fantastic way to get in on the action, giving us the flexibility to use that bonus across any of today’s World Cup matches, or even stash it for other fixtures later this week.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 for World Cup Trading Markets

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New User Offer $15 Bonus Available Matches on July 7th Egypt vs. Argentina, Colombia vs. Switzerland Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US

Trade $10 for a $15 Bonus

New Kalshi customers have a prime opportunity to score a $15 sign-up bonus to use on today’s full slate of FIFA World Cup Round of 16 action. When I’m handicapping these knockout games, I love having flexibility. Instead of being locked into a single match, we can use this bonus across any of the day’s contests.

Whether you want to trade on Egypt going toe-to-toe with Argentina or Colombia’s massive showdown against Switzerland, this bonus applies to the entire knockout stage slate.

To qualify for this promotion, new users simply need to make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Once you’ve made $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets, that sweet $15 bonus drops right into your account. It is completely legal and accessible to players in all 50 states, provided you are at least 18 years old to play.

World Cup Matches and Win Probabilities

Today’s Round of 16 slate features Argentina taking on Egypt and Switzerland hosting Colombia. These are the 2-way win probabilities (home win and away win) for these knockout matchups.

Home Team Away Team Home Win % Away Win % Switzerland Colombia 40% 60% Egypt Argentina 15% 85%

Once you make your first deposit and clear that $10 in trades, your $15 sign-up bonus will be unlocked and ready to fire on any of today’s thrilling World Cup prediction markets.

How to Register with the Kalshi Promo Offer

Once you have successfully activated your Kalshi welcome offer, that $15 sign-up bonus becomes an incredibly flexible tool in your betting arsenal. You aren’t boxed into playing a single game; it can be applied to any of today’s World Cup matches—such as the clash between Argentina and Egypt or Switzerland hosting Colombia—or saved for another fixture on the schedule this week.

I always recommend getting your account funded and ready before kickoff. To claim this offer and prepare for the knockout stages, follow my simple activation steps:

Create an Account: Register for a new account here by providing standard personal information. You will also need to provide proof of identification to verify who you are. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure you don’t miss this step—enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP15. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Place Your Trades: To fully activate the offer and unlock the $15 sign-up bonus, you must make $10 worth of trades on the platform.

Once your total trades reach that $10 threshold, your $15 bonus will be credited to your account, giving you a real chance to maximize your payouts on the most exciting World Cup prediction markets.