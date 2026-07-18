Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Activate $15 Bonus For Dodgers-Yankees, MLB Friday Night Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Activate a new profile with the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 here to get rewarded with $15 in bonuses after you trade $10 on the platform for games like Tigers vs. Angels tonight.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Offer Overview

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New Kalshi User Offer Trade $10, get $15 in bonuses Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promotion Confirmed On July 18th, 2026

For new Kalshi customers, this promotional structure delivers a calculated edge. To secure the $15 in bonuses, users must simply create an account, make a first-time deposit of at least $1, and execute $10 in cumulative trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets.

Whether you are identifying value in the Tigers-Angels matchup or analyzing other games like Giants-Mariners, the bonus provides additional capital to diversify your positions. Kalshi operates legally across all 50 states, requiring users to be at least 18 years old to participate in its prediction markets.

Trade On MLB Friday Slate With Kalshi

Matchup Probability SF @ SEA SF 45% / SEA 55% DET @ LAA DET 62% / LAA 38%

Making your initial $10 trade on today’s heaviest favorite, the Detroit Tigers, yields a small profit upon a victory when compared to other opportunities. Conversely, if your strategy involves chasing higher variance, backing the heaviest underdog—the Los Angeles Angels—would return a substantial payout.

When looking into the starting pitching matchup for Tigers vs. Angels, it backs up Detroit as a heavy favorite. The Tigers are sending their ace, Tarik Skubal, to the mound against Grayson Rodriguez. Skubal, despite missing time to injury and being floated in trade rumors as the deadline looms, has been strong this season with a 3.09 ERA. Rodriguez, who was acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade from the Orioles, has struggled for the Angels this season with a 7.55 ERA.

The Tigers are the clear choice for those looking to trade on this matchup.

Sign Up With The Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Offer

Gaining access to the prediction markets and securing your welcome offer requires a straightforward sequence of actions. Follow these steps to activate your account and apply the promo code correctly:

Create an Account: Register here by supplying standard personal data, including your legal name, date of birth, and email address. Verify Your Identity: Submit the required proof of identification to authenticate your account, a mandatory step for legal compliance. Enter the Promo Code: Input the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 during the registration process to ensure your eligibility for the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Link a verified payment method and initiate a minimum first-time deposit of $1. Place Your Trades: To trigger the bonus, execute a total of $10 in trades. This requirement is cumulative; a series of smaller trades totaling $10 satisfies the condition just as effectively as a single $10 transaction.

Once your $10 in cumulative trades on games like Yankees vs. Dodgers or Giants vs. Mariners process, your $15 in bonuses will be credited to your account, providing additional leverage for your MLB predictions this weekend.