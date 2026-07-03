Jake McCarthy hits 2 HRs, drives in 6 runs in the Rockies’ 15-3 romp over the Giants

DENVER (AP) — Jake McCarthy got Colorado started with a leadoff homer, hit a grand slam in a seven-run fifth…

DENVER (AP) — Jake McCarthy got Colorado started with a leadoff homer, hit a grand slam in a seven-run fifth and drove in a career-high six runs in the Rockies’ 15-3 romp over the San Francisco Giants on Friday night.

McCarthy was 4 for 5 to raise his batting average to .308. He also homered twice in a 2024 game with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

McCarthy sent the first pitch he saw from Logan Webb (5-6) 440 feet to right center, then made it 7-1 in the third with an RBI single. He also went to right center in the fifth for the grand slam — his career-best ninth home run of the season.

After the grand slam, Hunter Goodman doubled, TJ Rumfield walked and Cole Carrigg drove them both in with his third triple. Tyler Freeman drove in Carrigg.

Ezequiel Tovar was 3 for 4 with a two-run homer in the second inning, and Carrigg went 2 for 4 with three RBIs. The Rockies had 18 hits.

Ryan Feltner (3-2) threw six strong innings, striking out a season-high nine. He allowed six hits and three runs — two of them earned.

Gabriel Hughes allowed two hits and struck out one in three innings of relief for his first career save in his major league debut.

Rafael Devers hit his 16th home run of the season for the Giants.

Up next

Rockies RHP Tomoyuki Sugano (8-4, 4.80) was set to start Saturday night against LHP Robbie Ray (7-6, 3.39).

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