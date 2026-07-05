Gotterup wins John Deere Classic with final-round 62. Harrington goes back-to-back in US Senior Open

SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — Chris Gotterup made up a five-shot deficit Sunday by closing with a 9-under 62 to win…

SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — Chris Gotterup made up a five-shot deficit Sunday by closing with a 9-under 62 to win the John Deere Classic for his fourth PGA Tour title in the last 12 months.

Gotterup avoided a playoff when Ben Kohles, trying to win for the first time in his 120th start, hit his approach to the 18th left and into the water and wound up with a double bogey.

Gotterup next week defends his title in the Scottish Open, where he began his remarkable run to reach the top 10 in the world. He held off Rory McIlroy a year ago in Scotland, and then won the Sony Open and the Phoenix Open this year.

He finished at 20-under 264 and moved to No. 7 in the world.

It was a devastating finish for Kohles (68), who two years ago made bogey on the final hole of the Byron Nelson and lost in a playoff. He missed a short bogey putt to fall into a three-way tie for third, making Max Homa (64) the runner-up.

USGA and PGA Tour Champions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Padraig Harrington birdied the first two holes and pulled away early Sunday with a 4-under 66 to win the U.S. Senior Open for the second straight year, joining Miller Barber as the only three-time winners.

Harrington went from a one-shot deficit to a three-shot lead after three holes at Scioto Country Club and wound up winning by four shots when Cink, who the first two senior majors of the year, closed with a 71,

Harrington, who finished at 12-under 268, is the first repeat winner of the U.S. Senior Open since Allen Doyle in 2006. The victory gets Harrington into the U.S. Open next year at Pebble Beach.

George McNeill (71) finished third and Ian Poulter (67) finished fourth in his senior debut.

European tour

MUNICH (AP) — South African Michael Hollick made an 18-foot eagle putt on the final hole to defeat countryman Hennie Du Plessis and win the BMW International Open for his first European tour victory Sunday.

The 39-year-old Hollick began his late surge with a birdie on the par-3 17th hole and closed with a 5-under 67 to finish at 18-under 270.

Hollick had bogeyed the 16th to fall three shots behind with two holes to play. One group ahead of him, Du Plessis took bogey on the 17th and missed a 15-foot birdie putt on the 18th for a 66, leaving Hollick a chance to race past him.

The runner-up finish for Du Plessis allowed him to secure one of five spots from the Race to Dubai to play in the British Open in two weeks.

Other tours

Carolina Chacarra of Spain won her first Ladies European Tour title in only her third start, closing with a 4-under 68 for a three-shot victory in the Hulencourt Women’s Open. Chacarra, the younger sister of Eugenio Chacarra, graduated from Wake Forest and is an LPGA rookie. … Aguri Iwasaki rallied with a 9-under 63 for a two-shot victory over Sang-hee Lee at the Japan Players Championship on the Japan Golf Tour. … Julien Sale birdied the final hole for a 4-under 68, giving the Frenchman a one-shot victory in Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge for his first victory on the Challenge Tour. … Hyo Joo Kim closed with a 5-under 67 for a one-shot victory in The Lotte Open on the Korea LPGA. … Ko Kurabayashi birdied the last hole for a 5-under 67 and won the rain-shortened Shiseido-JAL Ladies Open in a seven-way playoff on the Japan LPGA.

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