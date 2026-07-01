Giants third baseman Matt Chapman goes on injured list with abdominal strain

PHOENIX (AP) — San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday due to…

PHOENIX (AP) — San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday due to an abdominal strain.

The Giants announced the move before their game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. They recalled infielder Christian Koss from Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move.

Chapman’s abdominal injury caused him to exit the Giants’ 8-2 loss to Arizona in the sixth inning on Tuesday. He had walked back to the dugout in pain after charging a ground ball and throwing out Gabriel Moreno during that sixth inning.

After the game, Chapman said his abdominal area had been bothering him over the last several weeks.

“It’s been hot and cold where I’m trying to figure out what’s going on,” Chapman said. “I made that bare-handed play and that was the first time that one specific play made me cringe and go down a little bit, where I was actually in a lot of pain.”

Chapman is batting .235 this season with seven homers and 42 RBIs.

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