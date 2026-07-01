Giants look to break 5-game road skid, play the Diamondbacks

San Francisco Giants (35-50, fourth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (43-42, third in the NL West) Phoenix; Wednesday,…

San Francisco Giants (35-50, fourth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (43-42, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Trevor McDonald (2-6, 4.94 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (3-7, 6.15 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks -120, Giants -101; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants travel to the Arizona Diamondbacks looking to end a five-game road losing streak.

Arizona has gone 26-17 in home games and 43-42 overall. The Diamondbacks have a 30-15 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

San Francisco has a 17-28 record in road games and a 35-50 record overall. The Giants have gone 25-5 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Wednesday’s game is the ninth time these teams match up this season. The Diamondbacks are up 8-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geraldo Perdomo has 12 doubles, three triples and five home runs for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 12 for 38 with two doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Casey Schmitt leads the Giants with 16 home runs while slugging .497. Rafael Devers is 8 for 36 with four home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .230 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Giants: 4-6, .223 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), James McCann: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Ryne Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (lower body), Jordan Lawlar: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Matt Chapman: day-to-day (leg), Casey Schmitt: day-to-day (illness), Daniel Susac: 10-Day IL (back), Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (plantar fasciitis), Joel Peguero: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.