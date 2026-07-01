Fry and Hedges homer to power Guardians to a 9-4 victory over Rangers in series finale

CLEVELAND (AP) — David Fry and Austin Hedges hit home runs, and the Cleveland Guardians defeated Texas 9-4 on Wednesday…

CLEVELAND (AP) — David Fry and Austin Hedges hit home runs, and the Cleveland Guardians defeated Texas 9-4 on Wednesday to snap the Rangers’ six-game winning streak.

Rookie Chase DeLauter added three hits for the Guardians, who host the AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox in a pivotal four-game series starting on Thursday.

It was the sixth time this season Cleveland has scored at least nine runs in a game, a rare offensive outburst for a team that scored the second-fewest runs in June (87).

Elias Díaz homered for the Rangers, who were on their longest road winning streak since 2017. Ezequiel Duran added three hits.

Fry’s three-run shot came during a five-run second inning. Hedges also drove in three runs, including his two-run shot in the eighth inning.

Bryan Rocchio scored on Hedges’ squeeze bunt and Gabriel Arias came home on a wild pitch by Rangers starter MacKenzie Gore (5-7) before Fry connected on a fastball on a 2-2 count and drove it just over the wall in right-center to make it 5-0.

DeLauter is 8 for 18 with four RBIs in four games since returning from the injured list. He extended Cleveland’s lead to 6-3 in the seventh with a base hit to right to score Steven Kwan, who led off the inning with a triple.

Joey Cantillo (7-3) won for the third time in his last four outings. The left-hander allowed two runs on three hits in five innings.

Gore also went five innings and gave up five runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts.

Up next

Rangers: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (8-7, 3.95 ERA) will make his sixth home start this season on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers.

Guardians: RHP Slade Cecconi (4-6, 4.18 ERA) takes the mound on Thursday against the White Sox.

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