FAU hires Josh McCowan as athletic director and vice president

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Josh McCowan was hired Friday as Florida Atlantic vice president and athletic director, filling the…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Josh McCowan was hired Friday as Florida Atlantic vice president and athletic director, filling the positions vacated six weeks ago when Brian White left the Owls to take over Virginia Tech’s athletic department.

FAU said McCowan will be formally introduced on Aug. 7.

An accomplished fundraiser, McCowan comes to FAU after just over three years at Mississippi State. He was most recently deputy athletic director for the Bulldogs, and FAU said he raised more than $173 million — the most lucrative three-year total in that school’s history.

“Florida Atlantic has a proven track record of attracting young, rising leaders, and Josh’s experience, energy, and commitment to excellence make him a perfect fit for our dynamic university,” FAU president Adam Hasner said.

McCowan holds two degrees from Kansas State and spent nearly 10 years working at his alma mater. He worked at Colorado with its development and fundraising team.

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