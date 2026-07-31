Cubs place RHP Gavin Hollowell on IL, closer Daniel Palencia nears return and Justin Steele throws

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs placed reliever Gavin Hollowell on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation before…

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs placed reliever Gavin Hollowell on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation before their 2-0 loss to the New York Yankees on Friday and recalled left-hander Antoine Kelly from Triple-A Iowa.

Manager Craig Counsell said injured closer Daniel Palencia will throw a live bullpen session in Chicago on Saturday and is nearing a return. Palencia, who led the Cubs last season with 22 saves, has been out since June 16 with a mild right elbow flexor strain.

Hallowell’s injury flared during the Cubs’ series in St. Louis earlier this week. He has a 2.51 ERA over 14 1/3 innings in 14 games this season, striking out 13 and walking eight while not factoring into a decision.

Kelly made his major league debut against New York on Friday, entering in the eighth to get the final four outs while allowing no hits, striking out one and walking one. The 26-year-old from suburban Park Ridge, Illinois was 1-1 with a 2.79 ERA in 19 1/3 innings over 13 games with Iowa since the Cubs acquired him for cash from the Dodgers on June 6.

Palencia has been limited to 19 games and 16 2/3 innings this season and is 2-1 with a 2.70 ERA and three saves.

Counsell said that pending the outcome of Palencia’s bullpen session, the righty could move on to a rehab assignment in the minors.

“He’s probably ready to start making appearances in games,” Counsell said. “Daniel’s coming back. He’s throwing live, which means you’re healthy. You’ve just got to build up some volume.”

Meanwhile, injured starter Justin Steele, out since April 2025 following Tommy John surgery — then an April 2026 setback with a left flexor strain — played catch at Wrigley Field on Friday.

“Made like 85 throws today, 80 throws, and then tomorrow do a lot more throws, and then get on the mound for 20 pitches,” Steele said.

The 31-year-old left-hander, however, has no idea when he might resume pitching at some level, even if he said he “feels good right now.”

“Just finishing the the protocol or whatever it is that’s in front of me,” he said.

Steele was an All-Star starter in a breakout 2023 season when he was 16-5 with a 3.06 ERA. Injuries limited him to 24 games in 2024 when he was 5-5 with a 3.07 ERA in 24 games.

In 2025, Steele pitched just four games with a 3-1 record and 4.76 ERA before he got hurt in an April 7 win over Texas.

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