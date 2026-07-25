FanDuel Promo Code: Use $1,000 in MLB Bet Reset and $25 Prediction Market Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Baseball fans, if you’re ready to get in on tonight’s action and move beyond the basic wagers, we have an unbelievable opportunity to build our bankrolls. Designed exclusively for new users who register here, this FanDuel promo code offer allows you to bet $5 daily for the next five days and get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens.

Our strategy here is simple: to ensure we take full advantage of a lucrative safety net ahead of our next MLB wagers. Whether you are looking to handicap tonight’s massive New York Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies showdown, target the Los Angeles Dodgers visiting the New York Mets, or find an edge when the Seattle Mariners take on the Texas Rangers, your initial qualifying bets will work toward securing this massive bonus.

Make Five MLB Wagers with This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Before we dive into the morning line and start handicapping tonight’s matchups, here is a quick cheat sheet on the current welcome bonus available for new users:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens (Bet $5 daily for 5 days) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 25, 2026

If you’re a new FanDuel customer looking to dive into tonight’s loaded MLB slate, this is exactly the kind of leverage you want. By simply placing a $5 real-money wager every day for five consecutive days, you will receive $200 in Bet Resets for every day you qualify—totaling up to a massive $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens.

Whether I’m backing the Yankees in their prime-time clash against the Phillies or looking for an angle in the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates matchup, this promotion provides a massive cushion as we map out our baseball betting strategy.

Bonus Value: Get $25 on FanDuel Predicts

As an extra kicker to boost your bankroll, you can also secure a $25 bonus on FanDuel Predicts by signing up here. When we combine this with the $1,000 in Bet Resets, we are setting ourselves up for a truly nice pay day with plenty of ammunition to last us through the week.

Betting Lines for Yankees vs. Phillies

Whether we are laying the chalk with heavy favorites or finding sneaky value on the run line, tonight’s schedule offers some fantastic opportunities. Here are the current consensus odds for the Yankees vs. Phillies:

Matchup Moneyline Run Line (Spread) Total (O/U) New York Yankees @ Philadelphia Phillies NYY -124 / PHI +104 NYY -1.5 (+133) / PHI +1.5 (-159) 9 (O -108 / U -111)

I’m zeroing in on tonight’s premier showdown at Citizens Bank Park, where the Yankees look to build on their 57-45 record against a tough 56-47 Phillies squad. New York brings a potent offense to the plate, boasting a .732 team OPS alongside 315 extra-base hits and 458 RBIs. The Yankees will hand the ball to probable starter Ryan Weathers, who is backed by a stellar pitching staff holding a collective 3.352 ERA and a sharp 1.177 WHIP.

The Phillies counter with a solid offense of their own, slugging to a .702 OPS with 433 RBIs. While Philadelphia hasn’t announced a starting pitcher yet, I’m watching their staff closely. Despite struggling to a 4.225 overall ERA, Phillies pitchers boast an elite strikeout rate, fanning 9.914 batters per nine innings. There is a real chance for some high-leverage swings in this one.

What a $5 Bet Wins You:

If you are following my lead and placing a $5 wager on this marquee matchup to trigger your daily promo, here is exactly how the payouts break down:

Moneyline: A $5 bet on the favored Yankees (-124) nets a profit of $4.03 (for a total payout of $9.03). Conversely, backing the underdog Phillies (+104) yields a $5.20 profit (total payout of $10.20).

A $5 bet on the favored Yankees (-124) nets a profit of $4.03 (for a total payout of $9.03). Conversely, backing the underdog Phillies (+104) yields a $5.20 profit (total payout of $10.20). Run Line: This is where things get interesting. Taking the Yankees to cover the -1.5 spread (+133) returns a sweet profit of $6.65 on a $5 bet ($11.65 total). Taking the Phillies at +1.5 (-159) offers a safer cushion but a lower reward, bringing in $3.14 in profit ($8.14 total).

FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $1,000 in Bet Resets

Claiming this welcome bonus is a straightforward process, and remember, no FanDuel promo code is necessary to get started. Just follow these simple steps to activate the offer and get those Bet Resets flowing:

Register and Sign Up: Create a new account here. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with an initial deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Wagers: Place a real-money wager of at least $5 every day for the next five days. Enjoy the Bonus: You will receive $200 in Bet Resets every single day you qualify, up to $1,000 total. Plus, don’t forget to claim your $25 bonus on FanDuel Predicts!

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