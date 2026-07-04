FanDuel Promo Code Unlocks $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens, $25 Prediction Bonus on July 4th

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing quite like the electric atmosphere of the World Cup knockout stages. New users can claim an exclusive welcome offer ahead of today’s July 4 FIFA World Cup slate by utilizing the latest FanDuel promo code offer. Register here and get $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens.

Instead of the usual bonuses, FanDuel has just launched a massive new promotion: new users can bet $5 and get $200 in Bet Reset Tokens for 5 days—totaling up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens. Whether you want to back Canada defending home soil in Houston against Morocco, or you are eyeing the primetime evening showdown between France and Paraguay in Philadelphia, this promotion gives us a real chance to build a substantial bankroll.

You can apply it to any of today’s World Cup matchups, or any other matches taking place this week. Let’s break down how we can use this to our advantage.

New FanDuel Promo Code Offer for the World Cup

Before I place my first wagers on today’s soccer slate, I always make sure I understand exactly how the sportsbook’s welcome bonus works. Handicapping these games gets a lot less intimidating when you are playing with house money.

Below is a complete breakdown of the current FanDuel promo code offer for new users looking to wager on the FIFA World Cup:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bet Reset Tokens for 5 Days (Up to $1,000 Total) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 4th

New FanDuel customers have a truly unique opportunity to chase bigger payouts without the usual sweat. To unlock the full reward, you simply place a $5 wager each day for five consecutive days. Each day you do, you’ll earn $200 in Bet Reset Tokens, bringing your maximum potential bonus up to $1,000.

We can play it safe with a heavy favorite, take a swing on an intriguing underdog, or dive into some specific player props. The choice is entirely ours, and it can be applied to** any of today’s Round of 16 matches. Just remember, this offer is strictly for new FanDuel customers ready to get in on the action.

Betting Odds for Canada-Morocco and Paraguay-France

Let’s look at the board. Here is the complete schedule and the latest FanDuel morning line odds for today’s July 4 Round of 16 slate:

Matchup (Home vs. Away) Kickoff Time (UTC) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total (Over/Under 2.5) Canada vs. Morocco 1 pm ET +400 / +240 / -125 Over (+124) / Under (-152) Paraguay vs. France 5 pm ET +1700 / +600 / -599 Over (-152) / Under (+124)

Potential Payouts

Using the FanDuel promo, you can bet your $5 on any of these markets. If you decide to chase a bigger payout and back a home underdog by putting $5 on the Canada moneyline (+400), a historic upset would return $20 in profit, plus your initial $5 stake back.

Alternatively, if we take the safer route with a $5 wager on the France vs. Paraguay Over 2.5 goals at -152, a winning ticket yields $3.29 in profit. Regardless of the outcome of that first bet, fulfilling the daily promo requirements guarantees your Bet Reset Tokens.

Extra Value: FanDuel Predicts & Weekend MLB Action

We are always looking for extra value, and FanDuel is offering two more great angles right now. First, you can snag an additional $25 bonus simply by signing up here on FanDuel Predicts. It is a fantastic, zero-sweat way to pad your account balance.

Secondly, you aren’t strictly locked into soccer. If you want to step away from the pitch, these Bet Reset Tokens and bonuses can also be used for MLB action this weekend. Whether you want to build a parlay on the diamond or stick to the World Cup, the flexibility is entirely in your hands.

How to Unlock the Current FanDuel Promo Code Offer

If you are ready to start building your strategy and claim this generous offer ahead of today’s matches, the setup process is incredibly straightforward. The best part? No FanDuel promo code is necessary to type in during registration.

Follow these simple steps to activate your FanDuel offer:

Register and Sign Up: Create a new account here by providing the standard identity verification details. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account with a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Wagers: Wager a minimum of $5 a day for 5 consecutive days. Since there is absolutely no odds limit for your first real-money wager, you have the ultimate flexibility. Back Canada or Morocco in the afternoon, lock in a player prop for the primetime clash between Paraguay and France, or even pivot to baseball. Claim Your Bonus: By completing the daily $5 wagering requirement for 5 days, you will unlock $200 in Bet Reset Tokens each day, maxing out at $1,000.

Keep in mind that all eligible users will see their Bet Reset Tokens land directly in their accounts within 72 hours of the bet settlement. We can then use those tokens to comfortably wager on the rest of the FIFA World Cup tournament—or transition straight into the weekend’s MLB slate with complete confidence.

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