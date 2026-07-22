FanDuel Promo Code: Get $1,000 in MLB Bet Reset Tokens, $25 Prediction Market Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The purpose of this article is to explain how you can claim the latest FanDuel promo code offer, a special welcome offer designed exclusively for new users to take advantage of ahead of the next MLB game. By signing up here, new players can bet $5 daily for the next five days to earn up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens, instantly jumpstarting their sports betting journey.

Best of all, this highly flexible offer can be used for any of today’s matchups, as well as any other MLB game taking place this week, giving you the perfect chance to step up to the plate and maximize your potential payouts on the diamond.

Details for the Best FanDuel Promo Code Offer

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5 Daily for 5 Days to Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 22, 206

Overview of the $1,000 in Bet Resets

Available exclusively to new FanDuel customers, this unique promo code offer allows you to turn a small investment into a massive bankroll for the remainder of the baseball season. When you register a fresh account and commit to betting just $5 a day for the next five days, you will unlock up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens.

Specifically, you will receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify. This five-day structure makes it the perfect companion for a full week of MLB betting action. You can start your wagering streak tonight with marquee matchups like the Los Angeles Dodgers visiting the Philadelphia Phillies, the Pittsburgh Pirates taking on the New York Yankees, or the Detroit Tigers clashing with the Chicago Cubs.

One of the most appealing features of this welcome promotion is that there is absolutely no odds limit attached to your first real-money wager. Whether you want to play it safe by backing a heavy moneyline favorite or swing for the fences by picking a high-value underdog, your initial $5 bet will seamlessly qualify toward the daily requirement.

Claim an Extra $25 Bonus on FanDuel Predicts

Looking for even more ways to win? You can get another $25 bonus on FanDuel Predicts by signing up here.

This exciting peer-to-peer trading platform is available in more states, allowing you to trade on sports outcomes directly against other fans. It is the perfect complement to your traditional sportsbook action and offers a great way to leverage your baseball knowledge for extra payouts.

Ways to Use Your Bet Reset on Wednesday

Before placing your wager, let’s take a look at the current odds and lines for the upcoming MLB slate.

Matchup Moneyline Runline (Spread) Total (O/U) Pittsburgh Pirates (52-49) at New York Yankees (56-44) NYY -149 PIT +124 NYY -1.5 (+135) PIT +1.5 (-164) 9 (O -115 / U -105) Los Angeles Dodgers (64-38) at Philadelphia Phillies (56-46) PHI +100 LAD -120 PHI +1.5 (-157) LAD -1.5 (+130) 9.5 (O -105 / U -115) Detroit Tigers (47-54) at Chicago Cubs (57-44) CHC -122 DET +102 CHC -1.5 (+170) DET +1.5 (-213) 8 (O -108 / U -111)

Game of the Night: Dodgers vs. Phillies

The heavyweight showdown of the slate takes place at Citizens Bank Park, where the Los Angeles Dodgers clash with the Philadelphia Phillies. Probable pitchers list Eric Lauer taking the mound for Los Angeles against Philadelphia’s Aaron Nola.

The Dodgers’ starting rotation boasts an impressive 3.403 ERA and a 1.076 WHIP, which could present a stiff challenge for a Phillies lineup that has logged 428 total RBIs and a .705 OPS on the year. Conversely, Philadelphia starters carry a collective 4.117 ERA into this matchup. Nola and the bullpen will need to navigate a fierce Los Angeles offense that features an intimidating .771 OPS and 310 extra-base hits.

Working the Odds on a $5 Wager: If you want to use a $5 bet on this matchup, here is how the payouts stack up based on the current consensus lines:

Moneyline: A $5 bet on the favored Dodgers (-120) profits $4.17 (total payout: $9.17). Backing the underdog Phillies at even money (+100) yields a clean $5.00 profit (total payout: $10.00).

A $5 bet on the favored Dodgers (-120) profits $4.17 (total payout: $9.17). Backing the underdog Phillies at even money (+100) yields a clean $5.00 profit (total payout: $10.00). Runline (Spread): If you take the Dodgers to win by two or more runs at -1.5 (+130), a $5 wager profits $6.50 (total payout: $11.50). Taking the Phillies to cover the +1.5 runline (-157) earns a $3.18 profit (total payout: $8.18).

FanDuel Promo Code: Signing Up on the Sportsbook

Claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process, and you will not even need to enter a promo code to unlock the promotion. Just follow these simple steps to get started:

Register and Sign Up: Create a new account here. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Wagers: Place a real-money wager of at least $5 a day for the next 5 days. Collect Your Bonus: You will receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify, yielding up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens overall.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.