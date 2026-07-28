Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus on Any MLB Game Tuesday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New bettors can take advantage of a $150 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet ahead of the next MLB game by utilizing the latest bet365 bonus code offer. Click here to get in on the action.

Under this promotion, new bet365 users in select states can bet $10 and get $365 in bonus bets, plus 50 online casino spins, regardless of whether their qualifying wager wins or loses (MI, NJ, PA). Bettors can get off to a fast with either offer.

Bet365 Bonus Code for MLB: How to Get $150 Bonus

Below is an overview of the current offers available for new users placing wagers on the MLB slate:

Bet365 Bonus Code No Code Required New User Offer (AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN and VA) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus or $1,000 Safety Net Bet New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA) Bet $10, Get $365 Bonus + 50 Casino Spins

New bet365 users located in Michigan, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania can unlock an incredible offer to get $365 in bonus bets and 50 spins for the bet365 online casino when wagering just $10. Meanwhile, new users in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, and VA can choose between a Bet $10, Get $150 bonus or a $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net. While bonus code XXX365 can be entered during registration, there is no need for a promo code to strictly unlock either offer.

To secure the bonus bets, qualifying wagers must meet a minimum odds requirement of -500 (e.g., a -450 selection is eligible, but a heavy favorite at -800 is not) and must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Once credited, bonus bets expire seven days after being added to your balance, giving you a full week to deploy them across the MLB calendar. This structure allows bettors to back elite probable pitchers, like Gerrit Cole for the Yankees or Chris Sale for the Braves, with confidence knowing the bonus return is guaranteed.

MLB Odds for Tuesday’s Games

With a great slate of games on deck, bet365 provides competitive odds across all standard betting markets. Below are the current moneyline, runline, and total odds for the highlighted matchups:

Matchup Moneyline Runline Total (O/U) Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Dodgers SEA +155 / LAD -208 SEA +1.5 (-132) / LAD -1.5 (+101) 9.5 (O -104 / U -127) New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox NYY -132 / CWS +101 NYY -1.5 (+120) / CWS +1.5 (-161) 8.0 (O -110 / U -122) Atlanta Braves at New York Mets ATL -179 / NYM +135 ATL -1.5 (+105) / NYM +1.5 (-139) 7.5 (O -104 / U -127)

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets The Braves enter as heavy road favorites (-179 ML) behind veteran pitcher Chris Sale. Sale has been highly effective, boasting a pristine 2.19 ERA, a 1.05 WHIP, and an elite 10.87 K/9 across 111.0 innings pitched. He faces a tough test against the Mets’ Christian Scott, who carries an impressive 3.13 ERA and an 11.08 K/9 of his own through 63.1 frames. Atlanta will look to power through the Mets’ rotation with run support from Matt Olson, who holds an .866 OPS and 63 RBIs.

New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox The Yankees look to handle business as moderate road favorites (-132 ML). Gerrit Cole takes the mound for New York, bringing a solid 3.92 ERA and 9.58 K/9 over 62.0 innings. He matches up against Chicago’s Anthony Kay, who enters with a 4.237 ERA over 91.1 innings. When the Yankees step into the batter’s box, keep an eye on Ben Rice, who continues to be an offensive force with a stellar .947 OPS and 73 RBIs.

How to Activate the bet365 Offer

Getting started and claiming your bonus for upcoming MLB action is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate your welcome offer before the first pitch:

Register Your Account: Navigate to bet365 and create a new account. Provide standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and address) to verify your identity. Claim the Promo: Log in and officially claim your respective welcome offer via the promotions menu. Make a Deposit: Fund your account by making a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of bet365’s secure payment methods. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Navigate to the MLB betting markets and place a qualifying cash wager of at least $10. Whether you are backing the Yankees, Braves, or Dodgers, your initial valid wager will trigger the bonus upon settlement.

Once your qualifying wager settles, bet365 will credit your account with the respective bonus bets, ready to be utilized on the rest of the baseball season.