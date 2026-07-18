FanDuel Promo Code: $1,000 in Bet Resets and $25 Prediction Bonus for MLB and the World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can take advantage of a massive FanDuel promo code offer for MLB and the World Cup this weekend. Register here to redeem $1,000 in bet resets.

If you sometimes feel stuck with simple bets and find complex exotic wagers—like trying to key a trifecta or box an exacta at the track—a little intimidating, this offer is the perfect safety net to help you chase bigger payouts. Right now, new customers who bet $5 a day for five consecutive days will unlock up to $1,000 in bet resets. That is a $200 bet reset each day. If your daily wager loses, you get a bonus refund.

I’m placing these bets on today’s massive Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees showdown, but you can also back the New York Mets against the Philadelphia Phillies or the Tampa Bay Rays taking on the Boston Red Sox.

FanDuel Promo Code for MLB: Welcome Offer Overview

Before we start handicapping the morning line, here is a quick breakdown of the current FanDuel welcome offer available to eligible new users:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5 for 5 Days & Unlock $1,000 in Bet Resets ($200/day) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 18, 2026

This promotion grants tremendous flexibility. The details are straightforward: wager a minimum of $5 each day for five days, and your first bet each day is covered by a bet reset up to $200. If you take a loss, FanDuel triggers a bonus refund. Best of all, there is no odds limit for your first real-money wager, giving us complete freedom to target heavy favorites or take a swing on enticing underdogs to kick off our winning streak.

MLB Matchups on Saturday

Here is the schedule for tonight’s MLB slate. Since we are waiting for the final odds to drop, here is the raw schedule so you can start plotting your daily bets:

Away Team Home Team New York Mets Philadelphia Phillies Tampa Bay Rays Boston Red Sox St. Louis Cardinals Arizona Diamondbacks Texas Rangers Atlanta Braves Los Angeles Dodgers New York Yankees

Matchup to Watch: Dodgers at Yankees

The biggest draw on the schedule is a marquee interleague showdown at Yankee Stadium between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees.

The Yankees will hand the ball to probable starter Ryan Weathers (#40). While individual metrics are unavailable, I’m eyeing this matchup because Weathers is backed by a formidable New York pitching staff. As a unit, they boast a collective 3.392 ERA, a 1.19 WHIP, and 8.79 strikeouts per nine innings. But they are going to face an immense challenge against a top-tier Los Angeles lineup. The Dodgers enter the game with a dangerous .262 batting average, a .777 OPS, and 506 total runs scored on the year.

Grab a $25 Bonus with FanDuel Predicts

Looking to diversify your action? You can also grab a sweet $25 bonus on FanDuel Predicts. Because this platform operates as a peer-to-peer exchange rather than a traditional sportsbook model, it is actually available in more states. It’s a fantastic, accessible way to test your sports knowledge directly against other fans. Sign up here to activate this bonus and start making trades.

Take Your Strategy to the Pitch: World Cup Action

We aren’t just limited to baseball this week. If you want to mix up your betting portfolio, you can absolutely use your daily bets on the World Cup. The timing couldn’t be better: the third-place game kicks off on Saturday, with the grand finale set for Sunday. It’s the perfect opportunity to utilize those bet resets on global soccer action.

How to Activate the Latest FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Claiming this offer is incredibly straightforward. Remember, no FanDuel promo code is necessary to get started. To activate your bonus, simply follow these steps:

Register and Sign Up: Create a new account here. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account with a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Bets: Wager a minimum of $5 a day for 5 days.

By meeting these requirements, you unlock up to $1,000 in bet resets. Each day, your first bet is covered up to $200, and a loss causes a bonus refund.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.