FanDuel Promo Code: $1,000 Bet Resets, $25 Prediction Bonus for World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is absolutely nothing better than a World Cup final, especially when we can combine the thrill of the pitch with a nice pay day. The latest FanDuel promo code offer unlocks a massive welcome offer exclusively for new users who sign up here: bet $5 for five days and get $1,000 in total bet resets.

FanDuel Promo Code for Argentina vs. Spain

When I’m handicapping a major tournament, finding a flexible welcome offer is the ultimate key to a winning strategy. We’re in this together, so let’s look at exactly what you need to know before kickoff:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5 for 5 Days & Get $1,000 in bet resets Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 19, 2026

To grab this welcome offer, eligible new FanDuel customers just need to opt into the promotion and place a $5 wager per day for five consecutive days. This will release $1,000 in bet resets.

Here is the strategic edge: a loss causes a bonus refund. If your daily bet comes up short, you are awarded a $200 bet reset for that day. Over the course of five days, that gives us up to $1,000 in total bet resets if our wagers don’t hit.

If you want to diversify your portfolio, these offers can also be used for MLB this week. If you spot a great strikeout prop or run line on the baseball diamond, you can seamlessly mix those wagers into your five-day slate.

Betting Odds for the World Cup Final

Market Spain Argentina Moneyline (2-Way) -160 +238

Argentina is bringing a lethal attack to the final, scoring 19 goals across their seven matches. Lionel Messi has been undeniably brilliant with a tournament-leading 8 goals and 4 assists, and Lautaro Martinez isn’t far behind with 3 goals of his own. Backing Argentina goalscorer props or building a same-game parlay around these two could be a fantastic way to chase a bigger payout.

On the flip side, Spain counters with an absolute fortress of a defense. They have conceded just 1 single goal in seven matches while hoarding a suffocating 63.86% possession. Offensively, Mikel Oyarzabal is their standout finisher with 5 goals, supported by Mikel Merino who has chipped in 2. Because Spain’s defensive dominance is clashing directly with Argentina’s firepower, betting the Under on the total goals could be a sharp, sophisticated play once lines open.

Don’t Miss Out on FanDuel Predicts

We aren’t just stopping at the soccer pitch. If you are looking for even more value, there is another $25 bonus available right now on FanDuel Predicts. Sign up here to start making trades on this peer-to-peer exchange, which is available in more states than the sportsbook.

How to Unlock the Best FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Claiming this bonus is a straightforward process, and the best part is that no FanDuel promo code is necessary to type in during registration. Just follow these simple steps to unlock your massive welcome bonus:

Sign Up: Create a new account here. Deposit: Once your new account is verified, make a qualifying initial deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Bets: To trigger the full bonus, wager a minimum of $5 per day for five consecutive days.

For each day that your qualifying wager loses, you will be awarded a $200 bonus, adding up to the total maximum bonus of $1,000 across the five days.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.