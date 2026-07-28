Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Get $1,000 MLB Bonus for Mariners-Dodgers, Any Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN ahead of first pitch for the MLB slate tonight, new users can secure a $1,000 betting bonus. Get started here.







Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Overview & Key Terms

Before placing your first wager on the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets, it is important to understand exactly how this welcome offer works. We put a lot of stock in knowing the fine print so you can maximize your edge.

Here is a comprehensive overview of the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code terms and conditions:

Claim the Bonus: Enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN during registration to activate the $1,000 bonus offer.

Enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code during registration to activate the $1,000 bonus offer. 10-Day Structure: The maximum $1,000 bonus is distributed over 10 consecutive days, with your first daily wager matched in FanCash up to $100.

The maximum $1,000 bonus is distributed over 10 consecutive days, with your first daily wager matched in FanCash up to $100. Age & Location Requirements: Participants must be 21 years of age or older and physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook is legally operating.

Participants must be 21 years of age or older and physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook is legally operating. State Exclusions: This sign-up offer is available in all legally operating Fanatics Sportsbook states, excluding New York.

This sign-up offer is available in all legally operating Fanatics Sportsbook states, excluding New York. Minimum Deposit: A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate in the promotion.

A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate in the promotion. Opting In: After claiming the offer, players must manually apply the promotion to a wager through their bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days.

After claiming the offer, players must manually apply the promotion to a wager through their bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days. Qualifying Wagers: Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the sign-up match.

Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the sign-up match. FanCash Playthrough: Bonus funds are awarded as FanCash, which is non-withdrawable and carries a 1x playthrough requirement before it can be used or withdrawn as cash.

Bonus funds are awarded as FanCash, which is non-withdrawable and carries a 1x playthrough requirement before it can be used or withdrawn as cash. Winnings Calculation: Any subsequent winnings are calculated based on the cash portion of your wager only; the FanCash stake itself is excluded from the final payout calculation.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN for $1K MLB Bonus

Whether you are backing the Atlanta Braves as heavy favorites or hoping the New York Mets can play spoiler, the current Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is a premier way to get in on the MLB action.

Below is a quick reference table detailing the current offer for new users looking to wager on tonight’s MLB slate:

Offer Details Information Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN New Fanatics User Offer Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified July 28th, 2026

Braves vs. Mets Betting Preview via Fanatics Sportsbook

Tonight’s matchup features the Atlanta Braves (62-44) taking on the New York Mets (45-62). The game is scheduled for July 28, 2026, at 7:10 PM ET. While current playoff standings and specific divisional implications are unavailable in the current data, we put a lot of stock in the massive disparity between their win-loss records. This gap frames an intriguing contest for prospective bettors looking to exploit market inefficiencies, making it a perfect spot to deploy your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code.

Bet Type Atlanta Braves New York Mets Spread -1.5 (+112) +1.5 (-134) Moneyline -163 +137 Total Runs Over 7.5 (-101) Under 7.5 (-120)

Given the strong 62-44 record of the Atlanta Braves, it does stand to reason that they enter this contest as decisive road favorites on the moneyline, while the 45-62 New York Mets are positioned as home underdogs. While detailed seasonal betting trends (such as exact records as favorites or underdogs) are unavailable for this slate, we’ve seen time and time again that digging into offensive production paints a clear picture of where the value lies.

The Atlanta Braves’ offense is anchored by Matt Olson, who boasts an impressive .866 OPS, a .264 batting average, and 63 RBIs. He is heavily supported by Ozzie Albies, who enters tonight with a .262 average and 60 RBIs. For the New York Mets to defend their home turf and overcome their underdog status, they will rely heavily on the standout production of Juan Soto. Soto carries a stellar .947 OPS, a .283 batting average, and 52 RBIs into the game, acting as the primary catalyst for the New York lineup alongside Francisco Lindor (.233 average, .743 OPS, 23 RBIs).

How to Activate the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN

Ready to get in on tonight’s matchup between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets? Securing your welcome bonus and finding your betting edge is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to claim your bet match: