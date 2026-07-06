Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Get $1,000 Bonus for USA-Belgium World Cup Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users are able to leverage the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN to secure a $1,000 bonus (using this link here) for a massive World Cup matchup tonight between USA and Belgium.







Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Terms and Conditions

Before I lock in any of my personal handicapping strategies or exactas, I always tell bettors to read the fine print. I’ve done the heavy lifting for you so we can get straight to the action.

Here is a quick, actionable breakdown of how the offer works and the key terms we need to remember:

Claim the Bonus: Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN to unlock the $1,000 bonus offer.

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code to unlock the $1,000 bonus offer. 10-Day Structure: This $1,000 bonus drops over 10 consecutive days. The sportsbook will match your qualifying wager each day in FanCash, up to a maximum of $100 per day.

This $1,000 bonus drops over 10 consecutive days. The sportsbook will match your qualifying wager each day in FanCash, up to a maximum of $100 per day. Age and Location: We have to play by the rules—this is exclusively for bettors 21 or older who are physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates.

We have to play by the rules—this is exclusively for bettors 21 or older who are physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates. State Exclusions: The offer is valid in all legal states except for New York.

The offer is valid in all legal states except for New York. Minimum Deposit: A minimum initial deposit of $10 gets you in the game.

A minimum initial deposit of $10 gets you in the game. Opt-In and Bet Slip Application: After you opt-in, remember to manually apply the promotion to your wager right inside your bet slip once per day for those 10 consecutive days.

After you opt-in, remember to manually apply the promotion to your wager right inside your bet slip once per day for those 10 consecutive days. Daily Limit: Keep your strategy focused; only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the match.

Keep your strategy focused; only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the match. FanCash Playthrough: The earned FanCash is non-withdrawable and carries a simple 1x playthrough requirement before we can utilize it or convert it.

The earned FanCash is non-withdrawable and carries a simple 1x playthrough requirement before we can utilize it or convert it. Winnings Calculation: If your bet hits, the payout is calculated based strictly on the cash portion of your wager. FanCash stakes are excluded from your total winnings.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN for the World Cup

Whether you are backing Cristopher Sánchez on the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies or taking a chance on Noah Cameron for the Kansas City Royals, using the welcome offer is a smart way to test the waters. We are in this together, so here is a quick cheat sheet on the current sign-up offer:

Category Details Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Use Code: WTOPFAN New Fanatics User Offer Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified July 6th, 2026

How to Use Your Fanatics Sportsbook World Cup Promo Today

With the Round of 16 underway, you can apply your welcome bonus across multiple massive showdowns. Below is the schedule and the current odds for today’s slate, converted to Eastern Time for accuracy:

Matchup (Home vs. Away) Kickoff Time Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total (Over/Under) USA vs. Belgium July 6, 8:00 PM ET +150 / +240 / +180 2.5 (O: -154 / U: +126)

In this matchup, the Over 2.5 total goals (-154) for USA vs. Belgium presents a logical projection. Both teams possess high-yielding offenses; the Americans have generated 10 goals, anchored by Folarin Balogun’s three strikes, while Belgium’s nine total goals are bolstered by Romelu Lukaku’s two tallies.

How to Activate the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN

Getting off the sidelines and claiming your $1,000 bonus ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies vs. Kansas City Royals first pitch is incredibly straightforward. Here are the exact steps I use to get an account up and running: