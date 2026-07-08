Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Get $1,000 Bonus for MLB + World Cup Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services This week features an electric slate of MLB and World Cup games, and all new users can sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN to secure a $1,000 bonus for all these games and more. Get started here.







Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Terms & Overview

Before we start analyzing the morning line and locking in our bets, it is crucial to understand exactly how this welcome offer works. While we all want to chase bigger payouts, a good strategy starts with knowing the rules of engagement.

Here is a full breakdown of the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code details and key terms to keep in mind:

Activate the Offer: Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN during registration to unlock the $1,000 bonus offer.

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code during registration to unlock the $1,000 bonus offer. 10-Day Structure: The $1,000 maximum bonus is distributed over 10 consecutive days. Fanatics will match your first daily wager up to $100 in FanCash each day.

The $1,000 maximum bonus is distributed over 10 consecutive days. Fanatics will match your first daily wager up to $100 in FanCash each day. Age Requirement: Participants must be 21 years of age or older to create an account and use Fanatics Sportsbook.

Participants must be 21 years of age or older to create an account and use Fanatics Sportsbook. Location Restrictions: This offer is available to individuals who are physically located in states where Fanatics Sportsbook is legally operating. Please note: New York is explicitly excluded from this promotion.

This offer is available to individuals who are physically located in states where Fanatics Sportsbook is legally operating. Minimum Deposit: A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate in the offer.

A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate in the offer. Daily Opt-In: After opting in, players must manually apply the promotion to a wager in their bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days.

After opting in, players must manually apply the promotion to a wager in their bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days. Qualifying Wagers: Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the daily sign-up promotion match.

Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the daily sign-up promotion match. FanCash Rules: FanCash is non-withdrawable and comes with a 1x playthrough requirement before it can be used.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and comes with a 1x playthrough requirement before it can be used. Winnings Calculation: If your bet wins, the payout is calculated based strictly on the cash portion of the wager. The FanCash stake itself is excluded from any winnings calculations.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN for $1,000 MLB, World Cup Bonus

If you are looking to wager on the Kansas City Royals vs. New York Mets or any other MLB action, taking advantage of the latest welcome offer gives your bankroll a serious edge. The current Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides a unique, multi-day bet match structure tailored for consistent bettors who want a real chance to compound their winnings.

Below is a quick reference guide to the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code and the new user offer:

Feature Details Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN New Fanatics User Offer Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified July 8th, 2026

Use Fanatics Sportsbook Welcome Offer for MLB Today

The Kansas City Royals (38-54) hit the road to take on the New York Mets (38-54) on July 8, 2026, at 7:10 PM ET. While specific playoff and division standings are still shaking out in the background, both teams enter this non-conference matchup looking to snap out of their mid-season slumps and improve upon identical 38-54 overall records.

Bet Type Kansas City Royals New York Mets Spread +1.5 (-173) -1.5 (+144) Moneyline +123 -147 Total Runs Over 9 (-110) Under 9 (-110)

Let’s break down these numbers. With both teams holding matching 38-54 records this season, the New York Mets enter as the home favorites on the moneyline at -147, while the Kansas City Royals are situated as +123 road underdogs. If you want to get a bit more sophisticated than picking a straight winner, looking at the run line (the spread) offers some intriguing value, particularly if you think the Mets can win by two or more runs at +144.

When I am handicapping this game, I am keying in on some major offensive talent. The Mets are anchored by Juan Soto, who brings a .299 batting average, 20 home runs, and 49 RBIs to the plate, alongside Bo Bichette, who has driven in a team-leading 50 runs with 10 homers. The Royals will counter with their own firepower, led by Bobby Witt Jr., who is hitting .290 with 12 home runs and 38 RBIs, as well as Salvador Perez, who has tallied 11 home runs and 35 RBIs this year. With those kinds of bats in the lineup, pairing a moneyline pick with the Over 9 total runs could be exactly the strategy we need for a profitable night.

How to Redeem the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN

Claiming your welcome bonus ahead of the Kansas City Royals and New York Mets game is a straightforward process. We’re in this together, so let’s walk through the exact steps I use to set up a new profile and ensure I don’t leave any matching funds on the table.

Step 1: Start the Registration Process

Begin by downloading the app or navigating to the sportsbook’s sign-up page. To qualify for the welcome offer, it is necessary that the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN is entered during this initial registration phase.

Step 2: Create and Register Your Account

You will need to create your account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. This typically includes your full legal name, date of birth, residential address, email address, and the last four digits of your Social Security Number.

Step 3: Make an Initial Deposit

Once your account is successfully verified and active, navigate to the cashier section. You must deposit at least $10 into your account using one of the sportsbook’s approved secure methods to trigger the activation.

Step 4: Place Your Daily Wagers

With your account funded, you are ready to bet on the Royals vs. Mets or any other eligible market. To trigger the promotion, you can place a $10 minimum wager, and up to a $100 maximum wager, on your first bet of the day. This bet match process applies over the first 10 consecutive days immediately following your registration, allowing you to maximize the potential $1,000 in bonus value and build that bankroll like a pro!