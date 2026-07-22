Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Claim $1,000 MLB Bonus for Mets-Brewers, All Games Today

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Right now, new players can use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN to lock in a massive $1,000 bonus ahead of the MLB action today. Get started using this link here.







Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Details and Terms

Before I lay down my own hard-earned cash on the New York Mets or Milwaukee Brewers, I always read the fine print—and I want you to do the same. Handicapping the games is hard enough, so understanding your bonuses shouldn’t be. Here is a clear breakdown of how this Fanatics promo code offer works:

Claiming the Bonus: Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN to unlock the $1,000 bonus offer.

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code to unlock the $1,000 bonus offer. Offer Structure: The $1,000 bonus plays out over 10 days, with your first daily wager matched in FanCash up to $100.

The $1,000 bonus plays out over 10 days, with your first daily wager matched in FanCash up to $100. Eligibility: Participants must be 21 years of age or older and physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook is legally operating.

Participants must be 21 years of age or older and physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook is legally operating. State Exclusions: This offer is valid in all states where Fanatics Sportsbook operates legally, excluding New York.

This offer is valid in all states where Fanatics Sportsbook operates legally, excluding New York. Minimum Deposit: A minimum deposit of $10 is required to get started.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to get started. Applying the Promo: Here is the key: after opting in, you must manually apply the promotion to a wager in your bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days.

Here is the key: after opting in, you must manually apply the promotion to a wager in your bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days. Qualifying Wagers: Only your first qualifying wager per game day counts toward the sign-up match.

Only your first qualifying wager per game day counts toward the sign-up match. FanCash Rules: FanCash is non-withdrawable and comes with a simple 1x playthrough requirement before you can cash it out.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and comes with a simple 1x playthrough requirement before you can cash it out. Winnings Calculation: When you hit a winning bet using FanCash, the payout only includes the cash profit; the initial FanCash stake is excluded from your returns.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN for $1,000 Bonus Wednesday

I am eyeing this July 22, 2026, showdown where the Milwaukee Brewers (63-38) host the New York Mets (43-59), and this sign-up bonus is the perfect tool for the job. Whether you are backing Brewers probable pitcher Logan Henderson or taking a flier on Mets starter Christian Scott, the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code sets us up with daily bet matches to maximize our MLB wagers.

Here is a quick overview of the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for MLB action:

Feature Details Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN New Fanatics User Offer Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified July 22nd, 2026

By claiming this offer, we can confidently target any market in this matchup. Want to bet the moneyline, build a run line parlay, or target strikeout props? Go for it. Knowing your first bet of the day is matched in FanCash up to $100 takes a lot of the sweat out of chasing those bigger payouts.

Use Fanatics Sportsbook for MLB Games Today

The struggling New York Mets (43-59) travel to take on the surging Milwaukee Brewers (63-38) on July 22, 2026, at 2:10 PM ET. While current division standings and playoff implications are unavailable for this specific matchup, the Brewers are marching into this contest with a formidable winning record, holding a clear situational advantage over the Mets.

Bet Type New York Mets Milwaukee Brewers Spread +1.5 (-172) -1.5 (+142) Moneyline +121 -145 Total Runs Over 7.5 (-111) Under 7.5 (-109)

Looking at the morning line, Milwaukee enters as the home moneyline favorite at -145, while New York is positioned as a +121 road underdog. If you want a slightly more sophisticated approach, targeting the Brewers on the -1.5 run line (spread) at +142 offers a very nice pay day if they win by multiple runs.

Offensively, the Mets are leaning heavily on outfielder Juan Soto, who is a massive threat with 52 RBIs and a .283 batting average over 293 at-bats this season. Do not sleep on right fielder Carson Benge either; he is driving in runs with 40 RBIs and a solid .263 average. But Milwaukee has the firepower to match. The Brewers are paced by second baseman Brice Turang, boasting 61 RBIs and a .258 average. Meanwhile, catcher William Contreras is a steady anchor in their lineup, hitting .275 with 57 RBIs across 360 at-bats. Given the run-producing potential on both sides, the Over 7.5 runs at -111 is a wager I am definitely considering for my daily match.

How to Redeem the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN

Ready to get in on the action and place some smart wagers on this New York Mets and Milwaukee Brewers clash? Activating your sign-up bonus is a breeze. Follow these steps so we do not leave any value on the table: