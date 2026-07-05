Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Claim $1,000 Bonus for Sunday’s MLB + World Cup Action

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN to claim a $1,000 bonus to use on all MLB and World Cup games today. Get started here.







Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Details and Key Terms

If you are looking to get in on the action for the upcoming clash between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers, understanding the details of the Fanatics Sportsbook welcome offer is the first step.

Here is a clear summary of how the promotion works and its essential terms and conditions:

Unlock the Bonus: Enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN during registration to activate the $1,000 bonus offer.

Enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code during registration to activate the $1,000 bonus offer. 10-Day Structure: The $1,000 bonus is distributed over 10 consecutive days. Fanatics will match your daily wager with up to $100 in FanCash each day.

The $1,000 bonus is distributed over 10 consecutive days. Fanatics will match your daily wager with up to $100 in FanCash each day. Age Requirement: Participants must be 21 years of age or older to create an account and use Fanatics Sportsbook.

Participants must be 21 years of age or older to create an account and use Fanatics Sportsbook. Location Eligibility: This offer is available in all states where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates, excluding New York. You must be physically present in a participating state.

This offer is available in all states where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates, excluding New York. You must be physically present in a participating state. Minimum Deposit: A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to trigger the promotion.

A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to trigger the promotion. Daily Application: After opting in, players must actively apply the promotion to a wager through their bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days.

After opting in, players must actively apply the promotion to a wager through their bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days. One Qualifying Wager: Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible to trigger the daily sign-up promotion match.

Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible to trigger the daily sign-up promotion match. FanCash Restrictions: FanCash is non-withdrawable and is subject to a 1x playthrough requirement before it can be converted or withdrawn.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and is subject to a 1x playthrough requirement before it can be converted or withdrawn. Winnings Calculation: Any payouts from bets placed using bonus funds are calculated based on the cash portion of the wager only. FanCash stakes are excluded from all winnings calculations.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP Overview

For eligible baseball bettors, this sign-up bonus provides significant leverage when wagering on MLB action. Here is a quick breakdown of the offer details for new players:

Feature Details Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN New Fanatics User Offer Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified July 5th, 2026

Padres-Dodgers Betting Preview via Fanatics Sportsbook

The San Diego Padres (43-45) take to the road to face the Los Angeles Dodgers (59-31) on July 5, 2026, at 7:20 PM ET. The Dodgers enter the contest with a commanding 59 wins on the season, leaning on a potent lineup as they host their in-state rivals. For bettors, this high-profile matchup offers an ideal opportunity to utilize the daily bet match.

Bet Type San Diego Padres Los Angeles Dodgers Spread +1.5 (-110) -1.5 (-110) Moneyline +184 -220 Total Runs Over 9.5 (-118) Under 9.5 (-104)

Odds as of July 5, 2026 from Fanatics Sportsbook.

Heading into this game, the Los Angeles Dodgers are heavily favored on the moneyline at home. The Dodgers will send probable pitcher Emmet Sheehan to the mound to face San Diego Padres probable starter JP Sears.

The Dodgers’ offense presents a formidable challenge for Sears. The lineup is anchored by designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, who is hitting .288 with 18 home runs and 50 RBIs on the season. First baseman Freddie Freeman provides critical protection in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ order, adding 15 home runs, 49 RBIs, and a team-leading .297 batting average. Max Muncy also brings plenty of pop, contributing 17 home runs to an already deep roster.

On the visiting side, the San Diego Padres will look to capitalize on their own power hitters to pull off the road upset as underdogs. Manny Machado continues to drive in runs with 48 RBIs and 17 home runs, while Fernando Tatis Jr. adds an aggressive bat, hitting .279 with 33 extra-base hits. Outfielder Jackson Merrill is also putting together a solid campaign, registering 10 home runs and a .264 batting average heading into this matchup.

How to Activate the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN

Getting started with Fanatics Sportsbook in time for the San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers matchup is a quick and straightforward process. To ensure you lock in your welcome bonus, follow these exact steps to register and activate the offer:

Register Your Account: Begin by creating a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity, such as your name, address, date of birth, and email. Crucially, ensure the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN is entered during this phase to officially opt into the bonus. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is verified, head to the cashier. You must deposit at least $10 using one of the sportsbook’s secure payment methods to activate the offer. Place Your First Bets: To utilize the bonus structure, place a minimum wager of $10 (and up to $100) on your selected market. For the maximum benefit, you can repeat this process, wagering up to $100 each day over the first 10 days after registration. Fanatics will match those daily stakes in FanCash.

Whether you are placing a moneyline bet on the heavily favored Los Angeles Dodgers or backing the visiting San Diego Padres on the spread, following these steps ensures your first 10 days of wagering are fully maximized.