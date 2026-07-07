Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Claim $1,000 Bonus for MLB, World Cup This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can secure a $1,000 bonus via this link here, which redeems the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN to use on all MLB and World Cup games today.







Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Details and Terms

Before locking in your first wager on the upcoming New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays matchup, it is important to understand exactly how this welcome offer operates. Rather than delivering a single lump-sum bonus, Fanatics structures this promotion to reward sustained engagement over your first week and a half.

Here is a comprehensive breakdown of how the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works, alongside the key terms and conditions:

Claim the Maximum Bonus: Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN during registration to unlock the full $1,000 bonus offer.

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code during registration to unlock the full $1,000 bonus offer. 10-Day Structure: The $1,000 bonus is distributed over 10 days. Fanatics will match your first qualifying wager each day with up to $100 in FanCash.

The $1,000 bonus is distributed over 10 days. Fanatics will match your first qualifying wager each day with up to $100 in FanCash. Age and Location Requirements: This offer is strictly available to individuals who are physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook is legally operating.

This offer is strictly available to individuals who are physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook is legally operating. Age Restriction: Participants must be 21 years of age or older to register and use the platform.

Participants must be 21 years of age or older to register and use the platform. State Exclusions: This sign-up offer is available in all legal Fanatics Sportsbook states, excluding New York.

This sign-up offer is available in all legal Fanatics Sportsbook states, excluding New York. Minimum Deposit: A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate in the promotion.

A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate in the promotion. Opt-In and Application: After opting in, players must manually apply the promotion to a wager through their bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days.

After opting in, players must manually apply the promotion to a wager through their bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days. Daily Limit: Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the sign-up promotion match.

Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the sign-up promotion match. FanCash Playthrough: FanCash is non-withdrawable and is subject to a 1x playthrough requirement before it can be converted or used fully.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and is subject to a 1x playthrough requirement before it can be converted or used fully. Winnings Calculation: Any winnings generated from bonus bets are calculated based on the cash portion of the wager only; the initial FanCash stake is excluded from the final payout calculation.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN for $1,000 Bonus Tuesday

As the New York Yankees (50-40) and Tampa Bay Rays (52-36) prepare to square off on July 07, 2026, it is the perfect time to capitalize on the latest sportsbook offers. Whether you are looking to back the Yankees or the Rays, you can maximize your MLB betting value using the details below.

Category Details Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN New Fanatics User Offer Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified July 7th, 2026

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook for MLB, World Cup Today

The New York Yankees (50-40) travel to St. Petersburg, FL, to take on the Tampa Bay Rays (52-36) on July 07, 2026. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 PM ET. With both teams boasting winning records and jockeying for crucial division positioning, this matchup offers plenty of analytical intrigue for baseball fans and prospective bettors alike.

Bet Type New York Yankees Tampa Bay Rays Spread -1.5 (+171) +1.5 (-208) Moneyline +100 -120 Total Runs Over 8 (-104) Under 8 (-116)

The Rays enter the contest as slight moneyline favorites (-120) on their home turf, with the Yankees priced at even money (+100). The total is set at a flat eight runs, shading slightly toward the under (-116).

Offensively, the Rays have been paced by strong, consistent production from the top of their lineup. Yandy Díaz brings an impressive .317 batting average and 53 RBIs into the game, while Jonathan Aranda has also been a primary run producer, hitting .283 with a team-leading 58 RBIs. The Yankees will look to counter with their own potent bats, highlighted by Ben Rice, who owns a .267 average and 57 RBIs, alongside Aaron Judge, who enters the contest with 38 RBIs on the season. This clash of reliable contact hitters against dynamic power threats makes for a highly compelling betting board.

How to Activate the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN

Getting started ahead of the first pitch between the Yankees and Rays is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to ensure you properly activate the welcome offer and claim your bonus:

Create an Account: Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or visit the desktop site to begin registration. You will need to create a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, address, and date of birth) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, it is necessary to enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN to ensure your new account is linked directly to this specific $1,000 bet match offer. Make a Secure Deposit: Once your account is registered and verified, you must make a deposit of at least $10. Fanatics offers a variety of secure deposit methods to easily and safely fund your wallet. Place Your Wagers: To activate the daily bet match, place your first real-money wager of the day. Users must place a minimum wager of $10, and Fanatics will match that bet in FanCash up to $100 each day over your first 10 days following registration.

By consistently participating over your first 10 days, you can fully leverage the promotion and secure up to $1,000 in FanCash to use on future MLB matchups and other sporting events.