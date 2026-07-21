Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Claim $1,000 Bonus for All MLB Games Today, Including Dodgers vs. Phillies

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN to receive a $1,000 bonus via this link here to use on any MLB game tonight, including the Dodgers vs. Phillies.







Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Details and Terms

Before laying down your first wager on this Dodgers-Phillies showdown, it is critical to understand the mechanics of the current sign-up offer. We put a lot of stock in reading the fine print, as understanding the rules is how you find your analytical edge over the sportsbook.

Here is a comprehensive overview of how the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer works, along with the key terms and conditions attached to the bonus:

Activate the Offer: Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN during sign-up to become eligible for the $1,000 bonus offer.

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code during sign-up to become eligible for the $1,000 bonus offer. 10-Day Structure: The $1,000 bonus is distributed over a 10-day period. Fanatics will match your qualifying wager each day with up to $100 in FanCash.

The $1,000 bonus is distributed over a 10-day period. Fanatics will match your qualifying wager each day with up to $100 in FanCash. Age and Location Requirements: Participants must be 21 years of age or older and physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook is legally operating.

Participants must be 21 years of age or older and physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook is legally operating. State Exclusions: This offer is available in all legal Fanatics Sportsbook states, with the exception of New York.

This offer is available in all legal Fanatics Sportsbook states, with the exception of New York. Minimum Deposit: A minimum deposit of $10 is required to participate in the promotion.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to participate in the promotion. Opting In: After opting in, players must manually apply the promotion to a wager via the bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days.

After opting in, players must manually apply the promotion to a wager via the bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days. Qualifying Wagers: Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible to receive the matched FanCash for this sign-up promotion.

Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible to receive the matched FanCash for this sign-up promotion. Playthrough Requirements: FanCash is strictly non-withdrawable and is subject to a 1x playthrough requirement before it can be utilized or converted.

FanCash is strictly non-withdrawable and is subject to a 1x playthrough requirement before it can be utilized or converted. Winnings Calculation: If you win a bet placed with bonus funds, the payout is calculated based solely on the cash portion of the wager. FanCash stakes are excluded from any winnings calculations.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN for MLB Bonus

It is never too early to look at how to maximize our betting calendar. The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer is the perfect way to get in on the MLB action, specifically for the upcoming duel between the Dodgers and the Phillies. Whether you are looking for a longshot moneyline play or backing a favorite, this welcome offer provides a structured, value-seeking way to maximize your first 10 days of betting.

Below is a quick breakdown of the current welcome offer for new users:

Category Details Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN New Fanatics User Offer Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified July 21st, 2026

Use Fanatics Sportsbook on Dodgers vs. Phillies Tonight

The Los Angeles Dodgers (63-38) are set to face off against the Philadelphia Phillies (56-45) on July 21, 2026, at 6:40 PM ET.

Bet Type Los Angeles Dodgers Philadelphia Phillies Spread +1.5 (-185) -1.5 (+154) Moneyline +114 -136 Total Runs Over 8.5 (-111) Under 8.5 (-109)

The Philadelphia Phillies enter this matchup as moneyline favorites (-136) over the Los Angeles Dodgers (+114), who are catching 1.5 runs on the spread. When evaluating the starting pitching, we are looking at Justin Wrobleski on the mound for the Dodgers going up against Zack Wheeler for the Phillies.

We’ve seen time and time again that elite hitting can neutralize a solid pitching matchup, and the offensive metrics here suggest a prime spot for fireworks that could easily threaten the 8.5-run total. The Dodgers boast a highly potent lineup anchored by designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, who brings a .287 batting average, 16 home runs, and 60 RBIs into the game. Ohtani is backed up by Freddie Freeman, who is hitting .285 with a towering 24 home runs and 51 RBIs.

On the other side of the diamond, the Phillies’ offense relies heavily on first baseman Bryce Harper, who mirrors Ohtani’s elite production with 16 home runs and 60 RBIs to go with a .258 average. He gets plenty of help from designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, who has driven in 61 runs and crushed 11 homers.

How to Activate the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN

Claiming your bonus for the upcoming Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies matchup is a straightforward process. To ensure you lock in your full bet match across the first 10 days of betting, follow these exact steps to activate the offer: