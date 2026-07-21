Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Claim $1,000 Bonus for All MLB Games Today, Including Dodgers vs. Phillies

New users can sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN to receive a $1,000 bonus via this link here to use on any MLB game tonight, including the Dodgers vs. Phillies.
Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Details and Terms
Before laying down your first wager on this Dodgers-Phillies showdown, it is critical to understand the mechanics of the current sign-up offer. We put a lot of stock in reading the fine print, as understanding the rules is how you find your analytical edge over the sportsbook.
Here is a comprehensive overview of how the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer works, along with the key terms and conditions attached to the bonus:
- Activate the Offer: Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN during sign-up to become eligible for the $1,000 bonus offer.
- 10-Day Structure: The $1,000 bonus is distributed over a 10-day period. Fanatics will match your qualifying wager each day with up to $100 in FanCash.
- Age and Location Requirements: Participants must be 21 years of age or older and physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook is legally operating.
- State Exclusions: This offer is available in all legal Fanatics Sportsbook states, with the exception of New York.
- Minimum Deposit: A minimum deposit of $10 is required to participate in the promotion.
- Opting In: After opting in, players must manually apply the promotion to a wager via the bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days.
- Qualifying Wagers: Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible to receive the matched FanCash for this sign-up promotion.
- Playthrough Requirements: FanCash is strictly non-withdrawable and is subject to a 1x playthrough requirement before it can be utilized or converted.
- Winnings Calculation: If you win a bet placed with bonus funds, the payout is calculated based solely on the cash portion of the wager. FanCash stakes are excluded from any winnings calculations.
Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN for MLB Bonus
It is never too early to look at how to maximize our betting calendar. The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer is the perfect way to get in on the MLB action, specifically for the upcoming duel between the Dodgers and the Phillies. Whether you are looking for a longshot moneyline play or backing a favorite, this welcome offer provides a structured, value-seeking way to maximize your first 10 days of betting.
Below is a quick breakdown of the current welcome offer for new users:
|Category
|Details
|Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code
|WTOPFAN
|New Fanatics User Offer
|Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match)
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States
|Date Last Verified
|July 21st, 2026
Use Fanatics Sportsbook on Dodgers vs. Phillies Tonight
The Los Angeles Dodgers (63-38) are set to face off against the Philadelphia Phillies (56-45) on July 21, 2026, at 6:40 PM ET.
|Bet Type
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|Philadelphia Phillies
|Spread
|+1.5 (-185)
|-1.5 (+154)
|Moneyline
|+114
|-136
|Total Runs
|Over 8.5 (-111)
|Under 8.5 (-109)
The Philadelphia Phillies enter this matchup as moneyline favorites (-136) over the Los Angeles Dodgers (+114), who are catching 1.5 runs on the spread. When evaluating the starting pitching, we are looking at Justin Wrobleski on the mound for the Dodgers going up against Zack Wheeler for the Phillies.
We’ve seen time and time again that elite hitting can neutralize a solid pitching matchup, and the offensive metrics here suggest a prime spot for fireworks that could easily threaten the 8.5-run total. The Dodgers boast a highly potent lineup anchored by designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, who brings a .287 batting average, 16 home runs, and 60 RBIs into the game. Ohtani is backed up by Freddie Freeman, who is hitting .285 with a towering 24 home runs and 51 RBIs.
On the other side of the diamond, the Phillies’ offense relies heavily on first baseman Bryce Harper, who mirrors Ohtani’s elite production with 16 home runs and 60 RBIs to go with a .258 average. He gets plenty of help from designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, who has driven in 61 runs and crushed 11 homers.
How to Activate the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN
Claiming your bonus for the upcoming Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies matchup is a straightforward process. To ensure you lock in your full bet match across the first 10 days of betting, follow these exact steps to activate the offer:
- Sign Up and Enter the Code: Begin by navigating to the Fanatics Sportsbook platform. You must enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN during the initial registration process to secure this specific offer.
- Create Your Account: Register as a new user by providing standard personal information. You will need to enter details such as your full legal name, email address, physical address, and date of birth to verify your identity and confirm you meet the strict 21+ age requirements.
- Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is registered and verified, you must make a deposit of at least $10. Fanatics Sportsbook offers a variety of secure deposit methods to fund your account safely. This minimum deposit is the trigger required to activate the promotion.
- Place Your Daily Wagers: After funding your account, it is time to hunt for value. You can place a minimum wager of $10 and up to $100 per day on the Dodgers, Phillies, or any other eligible market over your first 10 days after registration. Fanatics will automatically match your daily qualifying wager with FanCash, allowing you to maximize your bankroll right out of the gate.