Edwards leads Marlins against the Rockies after 4-hit game

Miami Marlins (46-40, third in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (33-53, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Wednesday, 8:40…

Miami Marlins (46-40, third in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (33-53, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Max Meyer (9-0, 2.60 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 107 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (1-7, 7.50 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

LINE: Marlins -162, Rockies +133; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins take on the Colorado Rockies after Xavier Edwards had four hits against the Rockies on Tuesday.

Colorado has an 18-24 record at home and a 33-53 record overall. The Rockies have the sixth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .325.

Miami is 18-23 on the road and 46-40 overall. Marlins pitchers have a collective 3.97 ERA, which ranks fifth in the NL.

The teams match up Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Marlins are up 5-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodman leads the Rockies with 26 home runs while slugging .541. T.J. Rumfield is 15 for 37 with four doubles, a home run and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Liam Hicks has seven doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 53 RBIs for the Marlins. Otto Lopez is 13 for 41 with three doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .270 batting average, 6.17 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Marlins: 8-2, .283 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brenton Doyle: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jaden Hill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blas Castano: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Chase Dollander: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Welinton Herrera: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (shin), Janson Junk: 15-Day IL (shin), Josh Ekness: 60-Day IL (calf), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (ribs), Robby Snelling: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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