NASCAR’s Corey Heim wins Brickyard 400 and a rare off week for auto racing’s Big Three

All Times Eastern
NASCAR CUP SERIES
Last race: Corey Heim held off a late surge from Christopher Bell to secure his second series victory and first at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Next race: August 9, Newton, Iowa.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
NASCAR O’REILLY AUTO PARTS SERIES
Last race: Carson Kvapil passed Ross Chastain for the lead on Lap 79 and held off a late charge from Justin Allgaier to earn first series victory.
Next race: August 8, Newton, Iowa.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES
Last race: Layne Riggs dominated, leading 198 of 200 laps to beat Connor Mosack for his second straight victory at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.
Next race: August 14, Richmond, Virginia.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
FORMULA 1
Last race: Pole-sitter Lando Norris claimed his first win of the season while capitalizing on Oscar Piastri’s unexpected incident with a backmarker.
Next race: August 23, Zandvoort, Netherlands.
Online: http://www.formula1.com
NTT INDYCAR SERIES
Last race: Alex Palou led 95 laps and managed his tires to perfection, holding off Josef Newgarden late to earn the victory by less than a second.
Next race: August 9, Portland, Oregon.
Online: http://www.indycar.com
NHRA DRAG RACING
Next race: August 23, Brainerd, Minnesota.
Online: http://www.nhra.com
WORLD OF OUTLAWS
WORLD OF OUTLAWS BRICKER’S BASH
WORLD OF OUTLAWS USA NATIONALS
WORLD OF OUTLAWS C&D RIGGING SUMMER NATIONALS
Next race: August 7 – 8.
Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com
_____
AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.