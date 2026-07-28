NASCAR’s Corey Heim wins Brickyard 400 and a rare off week for auto racing’s Big Three

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Last race: Corey Heim held off a late surge from Christopher Bell to secure…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Last race: Corey Heim held off a late surge from Christopher Bell to secure his second series victory and first at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Next race: August 9, Newton, Iowa.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR O’REILLY AUTO PARTS SERIES

Last race: Carson Kvapil passed Ross Chastain for the lead on Lap 79 and held off a late charge from Justin Allgaier to earn first series victory.

Next race: August 8, Newton, Iowa.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Layne Riggs dominated, leading 198 of 200 laps to beat Connor Mosack for his second straight victory at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Next race: August 14, Richmond, Virginia.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA 1

Last race: Pole-sitter Lando Norris claimed his first win of the season while capitalizing on Oscar Piastri’s unexpected incident with a backmarker.

Next race: August 23, Zandvoort, Netherlands.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Last race: Alex Palou led 95 laps and managed his tires to perfection, holding off Josef Newgarden late to earn the victory by less than a second.

Next race: August 9, Portland, Oregon.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Next race: August 23, Brainerd, Minnesota.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

WORLD OF OUTLAWS BRICKER’S BASH

WORLD OF OUTLAWS USA NATIONALS

WORLD OF OUTLAWS C&D RIGGING SUMMER NATIONALS

Next race: August 7 – 8.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com

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AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing

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