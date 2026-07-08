Dream face the Storm on 5-game skid

Seattle Storm (6-17, 1-12 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (12-9, 7-3 Eastern Conference) College Park, Georgia; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT…

Seattle Storm (6-17, 1-12 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (12-9, 7-3 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta Dream aims to stop its five-game skid when the Dream take on Seattle Storm.

The Dream have gone 6-3 at home. Atlanta averages 87.5 points and has outscored opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Storm are 2-9 in road games. Seattle is seventh in the WNBA averaging 8.9 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 34.2% from downtown. Natisha Hiedeman leads the team averaging 2.2 makes while shooting 37.9% from 3-point range.

Atlanta’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Seattle allows. Seattle averages 80.1 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the 83.9 Atlanta gives up.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Storm won the last matchup 105-90 on June 28, with Flau’jae Johnson scoring 24 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordin Canada is averaging 11.2 points, seven assists and two steals for the Dream. Rhyne Howard is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games.

Johnson is averaging 12.7 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Storm. Hiedeman is averaging 17.6 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 4-6, averaging 89.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.4 points per game.

Storm: 3-7, averaging 85.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.2 points.

INJURIES: Dream: Brionna Jones: out (knee), Aaliyah Nye: day to day (knee).

Storm: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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