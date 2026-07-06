DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 World Cup Bonus for Spain-Portugal, USA-Belgium

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you’re a new player looking to build a starting bankroll, you can take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code offer ahead of the massive USA vs. Belgium match. Sign up here and place your first $5 wager to collect a $200 bonus.

DraftKings Promo Code Unlocks $200 Bonus for USA vs. Belgium

I always look for the easiest path to a guaranteed bankroll boost, and claiming this offer is incredibly straightforward. Here is a quick overview of what we are working with:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 6, 2026

Details of the Welcome Offer

To take advantage of this welcome offer, you just need to be a new DraftKings customer. When it comes to handicapping strategy, I love this setup. To activate the promotion, simply place a $5 qualifying wager on a market with odds of -500 or longer. You can easily key this initial bet on the upcoming USA vs. Belgium World Cup match.

The best part? We receive the bonus no matter what happens—whether our squad wins in regulation, survives a penalty shootout, or loses entirely, the reward is 100% guaranteed.

Once your qualifying wager is placed, that $200 is paid out as eight separate $25 bonus bets. I love this structure because it gives us fantastic flexibility. Instead of sweating out one massive exotic bet, we get eight bullets to fire at the rest of the World Cup slate. Just keep your eye on the clock: these bonus bets expire after 7 days, so we will have exactly a week to use all eight $25 credits before they disappear.

Preview for USA vs. Belgium

The USA and Belgium are gearing up for a critical Round of 16 playoff matchup in Seattle, WA. Scheduled to kick off on July 6th at 8 pm ET, this knockout-stage clash carries massive implications for both nations as they fight to keep their tournament hopes alive.

Odds & Analysis

Bet Type USA Draw Belgium Moneyline (90 Minutes) +145 +240 +185 Total Goals (90 Minutes) Over 2.5 (-155) Under 2.5 (+125)

The USA enters the contest with a slight edge, holding a 39.3% win probability, while Belgium sits right on their heels with a 33.1% chance to secure the victory. A draw at the end of regulation carries a 27.6% probability.

How Activate the Latest DraftKings Promo Code Offer

We’re in this together, so let me walk you through exactly how I’d set this up. Claiming your welcome offer in time for the USA vs. Belgium clash is incredibly simple, and no manual promo code is necessary to unlock the bonus.

Create an Account: Register as a new user here. You will just need to provide standard personal information (like your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity. Make a Deposit: Once you are verified, hit the cashier section. Make a minimum deposit of at least $5 using one of their secure payment methods, such as a debit card, online banking, or PayPal. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Navigate to the FIFA World Cup betting markets and place a real-money wager of at least $5 on the USA vs. Belgium match (or any other qualifying market with odds of -500 or longer). Claim Your Bonus: Boom. As soon as your $5 wager is placed, your account will be instantly credited with $200 in bonus bets, regardless of whether your initial ticket cashes or busts.

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