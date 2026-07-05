DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 World Cup Bonus for Brazil-Norway, Mexico-England Games

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Soccer fans can leverage this DraftKings promo code offer via this link here, which activates a $200 bonus to use for the World Cup matches today.







DraftKings Promo Code Offer for the World Cup

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 5th, 2026

You can claim this exclusive offer by placing your qualifying wager on any upcoming Round of 16 matchup on today’s board. Whether you are backing Brazil to dominate their side of the bracket or looking for a longshot angle in the clash between England and Mexico, your $200 in bonus bets are guaranteed to hit your account the second your bet is placed.

DraftKings Promo Code Details: Bet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed

Exclusively available for new DraftKings customers, this welcome offer is the perfect way to build your futures portfolio or attack single-game markets during the Round of 16. To activate the DraftKings promo code, simply sign up and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any market with odds of -500 or longer.

We put a lot of stock in guaranteed payouts. Whether you are laying the juice on Brazil against Norway or backing England in what promises to be a grueling, defensive battle against Mexico, you will receive $200 in bonus bets no matter what happens on the pitch. Even if your initial wager loses, the bonus is fully guaranteed.

Once your qualifying $5 bet is placed, the $200 in bonus bets is paid out instantly in the form of eight separate $25 bonus bets. This setup provides tremendous flexibility, allowing you to spread your wagers across multiple World Cup matches, hunt for value in the prop markets, or look ahead to futures prices for the quarterfinals. Just keep in mind that these bonus bets will expire after 7 days, giving you exactly one week to put your eight $25 tokens to work before they are removed from your account.

Use DraftKings World Cup Promo Code on Today’s Matches

The Round of 16 is officially in full swing, and today’s FIFA World Cup slate features two massive elimination matches that carry major betting implications. First, an aggressive Brazil squad looks to continue its dominant run against Norway. That match is followed by a highly anticipated clash between a flawless Mexico side and a formidable, battle-tested England team. With playoff survival on the line, both matchups offer a wealth of value for bettors looking to deploy their $200 DraftKings bonus.

Today’s World Cup Odds

Matchup Home ML Draw Away ML Total Goals Brazil vs Norway -125 +275 +320 O 2.5 (-130) / U 2.5 (+105) Mexico vs England +210 +210 +145 O 2.5 (+130) / U 2.5 (-160)

Odds as of July 5, 2026 from DraftKings.

Match Notes & Analysis

Brazil vs Norway: Brazil enters this Round of 16 matchup as the clear favorite (-125) following a stellar group stage performance. The Brazilians went 2-1-0 to open the tournament, putting up seven goals while allowing just one. We’ve seen time and time again that elite defenses travel well, but they will be tasked with containing a Norwegian side that embraces high-variance soccer. Norway posted a 2-0-1 record with eight goals scored and seven goals conceded. The over 2.5 total goals is slightly favored at -130, and it stands to reason that Norway’s chaotic, leaky defense combined with Brazil’s finishing ability presents some real value on the board.

Brazil enters this Round of 16 matchup as the clear favorite (-125) following a stellar group stage performance. The Brazilians went 2-1-0 to open the tournament, putting up seven goals while allowing just one. We’ve seen time and time again that elite defenses travel well, but they will be tasked with containing a Norwegian side that embraces high-variance soccer. Norway posted a 2-0-1 record with eight goals scored and seven goals conceded. The over 2.5 total goals is slightly favored at -130, and it stands to reason that Norway’s chaotic, leaky defense combined with Brazil’s finishing ability presents some real value on the board. Mexico vs England: Mexico heads into the knockout stage in spectacular form, boasting a perfect 3-0-0 record. Even more impressive for situational bettors: the Mexican defense has yet to concede a single goal in the tournament, while their attack has found the back of the net six times. England will undoubtedly be their toughest test yet, bringing a 2-1-0 record and a +4 goal differential (six goals for, two against) into the match. Interestingly, oddsmakers have priced England as slight favorites (+145) on the moneyline despite Mexico’s unblemished defensive record. The market clearly respects England’s pedigree here. Given both teams’ strong defensive showings, it is no surprise that the under 2.5 total goals is heavily juiced at -160.

How to Activate the DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming your guaranteed $200 bonus is a seamless process. The best part? No promo code is necessary to enter manually. Simply signing up as a new user through the standard registration process qualifies you for the reward.

Follow these steps to extract this value before today’s World Cup action gets underway:

Create an Account: Register as a new DraftKings user by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account by depositing a minimum of $5 using any of DraftKings’ secure payment methods. Place Your Wager: Navigate to the FIFA World Cup betting markets and place a real-money wager of at least $5 on any matchup with odds of -500 or longer.

As soon as your $5 qualifying bet is locked in, DraftKings will instantly credit your account with $200 in bonus bets. It does not matter if your initial wager wins, loses, or ends in a draw—your bonus is fully guaranteed, leaving you with an expanded bankroll to attack the rest of the Round of 16.