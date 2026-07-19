DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Instant Bonus for Spain-Argentina World Cup Final

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Use this DraftKings promo code offer to secure a $200 bonus instantly to use on the World Cup Final between Spain and Argentina. Get started here.







DraftKings Promo Code for the World Cup Final

Before Spain and Argentina take the pitch for the final, it is essential to understand the nuts and bolts of this current welcome promotion. Handicapping the big game is much easier when you know exactly what tools are in your belt. Here is a quick overview of how you can claim your bonus:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 19th, 2026

DraftKings Promo Code: Guarantee a $200 Bonus

Available exclusively to new DraftKings customers, this welcome offer provides a guaranteed boost for the FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina. To activate the promotion, simply register for a new account and place a $5 wager on any market for this massive championship clash. Just keep an eye on the morning line—your qualifying wager must be on odds of -500 or longer. The best part of this offer is that we get paid no matter what. Whether your initial bet on Spain or Argentina wins, loses, or pushes, your account will be instantly rewarded.

Once you place that first $5 bet, you will immediately receive $200 in bonus bets. DraftKings pays this out as eight separate $25 bonus bets, which is fantastic for our strategy. It gives us the flexibility to spread our risk, allowing you to use a few tokens on standard bets, while using the rest to “key” a high-upside same-game parlay (soccer’s version of an exotic exacta or trifecta!). Just note that these bonus bets will expire after seven days, so make sure we use all eight of your $25 tokens within a week of claiming the offer.

Use DraftKings World Cup Promo on Spain vs. Argentina

The 2026 FIFA World Cup reaches its climax as Spain and Argentina prepare to clash in the tournament’s final round. This championship playoff fixture is officially scheduled to kick off on July 19, 2026, at 3:00 PM ET. The stakes literally could not be higher as these two nations battle for international soccer’s ultimate prize. The final will be overseen by main referee Slavko Vincic of Slovenia.

Argentina vs Spain Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Spain Draw Argentina Moneyline +130 +275 +275 Total Goals Over 2.5 (+130) Under 2.5 (-165)

The early betting markets for the World Cup final paint a picture of a tightly contested affair with Spain installed as a slight favorite. Spain’s moneyline sits at +130, while Argentina and the draw are both priced at +275. The total goals line is set at 2.5, with the over at +130 and the under at -165, suggesting oddsmakers expect a relatively low-scoring contest. Pre-match analytical models echo a similar sentiment, giving Spain a 41.4% chance of winning, compared to a 27.3% probability for an Argentina victory, with the likelihood of a draw at the end of regulation time sitting at a notable 31.3%.

How to Activate This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming your guaranteed bonus for the upcoming World Cup final between Spain and Argentina is a quick and simple process. Because no promo code is necessary, you can secure this welcome offer by following a few easy steps:

Register Your Account: Create a new DraftKings account by providing your standard personal information to verify your identity. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account by depositing at least $5 using one of the platform’s secure banking methods. Place Your Wager: Navigate to the FIFA World Cup betting markets and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on the Spain vs. Argentina championship match. Claim Your Bonus: Regardless of whether your bet wins or loses, you will receive $200 in bonus bets instantly upon placing your initial wager.

With no manual code required, it has never been easier to get started and boost your bankroll ahead of international soccer’s biggest game. Let’s place those bets, lock in our bonuses, and enjoy the match!