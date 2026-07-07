DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Instant Bonus for Argentina-Egypt, World Cup Games

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Use this DraftKings promo code offer via this link here to take home a $200 bonus instantly for the World Cup matches today, including Argentina vs. Egypt.







DraftKings Promo Code for the World Cup

Getting started with this exclusive offer is incredibly straightforward. We put a lot of stock in a frictionless sign-up process, and you will not need to memorize or copy any complicated promo codes to claim your bonus before kickoff. Whether you are backing the heavy favorites in Argentina or taking a stab on Colombia to win in regulation, all it takes is a qualifying wager to unlock your reward.

Here is a quick breakdown of the welcome offer details:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 7th, 2026

Once your new account is set up and your initial $5 wager is placed, the $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account instantly, allowing you to dive right into the rest of the FIFA World Cup action.

DraftKings Promo Code Details: Bet $5 to Unlock a $200 Bonus

This exclusive offer is strictly available for new DraftKings customers looking to wager on daily match markets or FIFA World Cup futures prices. To claim your reward, simply create a new account, make your first deposit, and place a qualifying wager of at least $5. It does stand to reason that sportsbooks put a few guardrails in place: your first bet must be placed on a market with odds of -500 or longer to be eligible. Whether you are backing Argentina to dominate Egypt or looking for value on the Colombia vs. Switzerland total, DraftKings guarantees that you will receive the bonus regardless of the final score. Win, lose, or draw, your bonus is secure just for placing the bet.

Instead of one lump sum, the $200 reward is paid out as eight individual $25 bonus bets. This structure is fantastic for the Round of 16, allowing you to spread your risk across multiple matches, explore player props, or take a flyer on a longshot correct score. Keep in mind that these bonus bets will expire after 7 days, giving you exactly a week to utilize your tokens before they vanish from your account.

Use DraftKings World Cup Promo Code on Today’s Matches

Two thrilling FIFA World Cup Round of 16 matchups are set for today, July 7, 2026, with tickets to the quarterfinals on the line. The slate is headlined by a massive clash between Argentina and Egypt, followed by a highly anticipated showdown between Switzerland and Colombia. Both matches feature undefeated squads looking to keep their tournament hopes alive, giving us some prime opportunities to spot market inefficiencies.

Today’s World Cup Odds

Matchup Home ML Draw Away ML Total Goals Argentina vs Egypt -310 +390 +950 O/U 2.5 (-105) Switzerland vs Colombia +245 +210 +125 O/U 2.5 (+125)

Odds as of July 07, 2026 from DraftKings.

Match Notes & Analysis

Argentina vs Egypt (12:00 PM ET): Argentina enters the knockout stage following a flawless group stage performance. They won all three of their matches to earn nine points, boasting a dominant +7 goal differential (eight goals for, one against). Egypt also advanced without a loss, putting together a resilient 1-2-0 record (five points) with a balanced five goals scored and three conceded. Francois Letexier will serve as the main referee for this matchup.

Argentina enters the knockout stage following a flawless group stage performance. They won all three of their matches to earn nine points, boasting a dominant +7 goal differential (eight goals for, one against). Egypt also advanced without a loss, putting together a resilient 1-2-0 record (five points) with a balanced five goals scored and three conceded. Francois Letexier will serve as the main referee for this matchup. Switzerland vs Colombia (4:00 PM ET): This fixture features two evenly matched squads that each finished the group stage with seven points and an undefeated 2-1-0 record. Switzerland showcased a potent attack during their opening matches with seven goals scored, while Colombia relied heavily on a stifling defense that allowed just a single goal across their three group matches. Ivan Arcides Barton Cisneros will oversee the action as the main referee.

How to Activate the DraftKings Promo Code Offer for the World Cup Today

Claiming this generous welcome offer is a quick and simple process, and the best part is that no promo code is necessary to activate it. To unlock your bonus before the next World Cup match kicks off, just follow these straightforward steps:

Register a New Account: Navigate to the DraftKings Sportsbook and begin the sign-up process. You will need to create and register an account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, address, date of birth, and email) to verify your identity and age. Make a Secure Deposit: Once your registration is complete, fund your new account. You must deposit at least $5 using one of DraftKings’ available secure payment methods in order to activate the offer. Place a Qualifying Wager: Head over to the FIFA World Cup betting markets. Find a matchup that catches your eye—whether you want to back Argentina, Egypt, Switzerland, or Colombia—and place a real-money wager of at least $5. Receive Your Bonus: The moment your $5 bet is placed, you will instantly receive $200 in bonus bets.

You do not have to wait for your initial wager to settle to get your reward. Simply sign up, deposit, and bet to instantly arm yourself with $200 in bonus bets for the Round of 16.