DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for MLB Saturday, Including Dodgers vs. Yankees

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Tonight’s MLB slate, headlined by a massive showdown between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees, is the perfect spot to use the latest DraftKings promo code offer. Here is the play: new users who sign up here and place a simple $5 wager on any game will receive an automatic $200 in bonus bets.

The outcome of your initial $5 bet doesn’t matter. Win or lose, that $200 is yours. This welcome offer provides the perfect opportunity to jumpstart your sports betting experience and give us the capital we need to start building more sophisticated wagers.

DraftKings Promo Code for MLB This Weekend

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 18, 2026

Bet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus

Exclusively available for new DraftKings customers, this generous welcome offer is the ultimate bankroll builder. To get started, I always tell my readers to find a simple $5 qualifying wager. Whether you are backing the Dodgers against the Yankees or locking in the Nationals against the Athletics, simply place the bet.

Unlike other promos on the market, this bonus is fully guaranteed. You do not have to sweat the result because the outcome of that first $5 wager doesn’t matter one bit. DraftKings will credit your account with $200 in bonus bets to use across the sportsbook. These bonus bets expire after 7 days, giving us a whole week to step up from basic bets, start handicapping some bigger payouts, and build exotic slips across the MLB season.

Top MLB Games on Saturday

Before we build our bet slips, we need to survey the board and set our strategy. Here is a look at tonight’s scheduled MLB matchups so you can plan your attack:

San Francisco Giants @ Seattle Mariners

Los Angeles Dodgers @ New York Yankees

Washington Nationals @ Athletics

Detroit Tigers @ Los Angeles Angels

Matchups to Watch: My Handicapping Strategy

There is nothing better than a heavy-hitting interleague showdown, and the marquee matchup tonight takes place at Yankee Stadium. The New York Yankees are hosting the Los Angeles Dodgers. When I’m looking for a real chance at a big payout, I look to key my bets around undeniable star power at the plate.

Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani enters the matchup swinging a hot bat, boasting a .293 batting average, a .952 OPS, 22 home runs, and 58 RBIs. He is backed by veteran Freddie Freeman, who has tallied 15 homers, 49 RBIs, and a .290 average.

On the mound for New York is probable pitcher Ryan Weathers, who will be tasked with cooling off those Los Angeles bats. The Yankees bring plenty of firepower of their own. Keep a close eye on Ben Rice (29 HRs, 68 RBIs, .971 OPS) and the ever-dangerous Aaron Judge, who enters the contest with 17 home runs, 38 RBIs, and a .908 OPS.

Another compelling late-night game features the Detroit Tigers (44-52) traveling to Angel Stadium to take on the Los Angeles Angels (38-59). The Tigers will hand the ball to their ace, Tarik Skubal, who squares off against Angels probable starter Grayson Rodriguez. Skubal will look to shut down an Angels lineup featuring Zach Neto (19 HRs, 45 RBIs) and Nolan Schanuel, who is currently batting .275.

Unlocking the Best DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Taking advantage of this massive welcome bonus is incredibly straightforward. You do not even need to type in a specific promo code to get started. Just follow my simple blueprint to claim your $200 bonus before tonight’s first pitch:

Create an Account: Click here to begin the registration process. You will need to create a new account by providing standard personal information—such as your name, email address, date of birth, and home address—to verify your identity. Make a Deposit: Once your account is successfully verified, head to the cashier and deposit at least $5 into your account using one of DraftKings’ supported secure payment methods. Place Your Wager: Navigate over to the MLB betting markets and place a real-money wager of at least $5 on any matchup. Whether you are picking a side in the Tigers vs. Angels game or backing the Dodgers against the Yankees, simply lock in your bet.

Once that bet is placed, DraftKings will reward your account with $200 in bonus bets, regardless of whether your ticket cashes or busts.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.