DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for England-Mexico World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Soccer fans looking to wager on the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash between Mexico and England can unlock a massive welcome bonus by utilizing the latest DraftKings promo code. New users who sign up here ahead of this pivotal international matchup can claim a guaranteed “Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets” offer.

Simply register a new account and place a $5 qualifying wager on any market for the upcoming Mexico vs. England game, and DraftKings will instantly reward you with $200 in bonus bets no matter what the final score is.

DraftKings Promo Code Releases $200 World Cup Bonus

Taking advantage of this DraftKings sportsbook welcome offer is incredibly simple. Before Mexico and England take the pitch, take a quick look at the details of this exclusive promotion below:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 5, 2026

Start with a $5 Wager

When I am handicapping a major tournament, I want flexibility, and this DraftKings promo code delivers exactly that. Designed specifically for “new DraftKings customers” looking to get in on the FIFA World Cup action, this offer is a fantastic way to start. To activate it, just create your first account and place a $5 qualifying wager on the upcoming Mexico vs. England match, or any other game on the World Cup slate.

You will receive the $200 bonus no matter what happens on the pitch. Whether your team wins, loses, or the match goes to penalty kicks, your bonus is completely guaranteed.

I really love how DraftKings structures this payout. Once your $5 wager is placed, the sportsbook will credit your account with the $200 reward broken down into eight separate $25 bonus bets. This gives us a real chance to spread our wagers across multiple World Cup matches, try our hand at a few exactas, or explore different betting markets. Just keep in mind that these bonus bets will expire after 7 days, giving you up to a week to use them before they are removed from your account.

Betting Preview for Mexico vs. England

The stakes are incredibly high as Mexico and England prepare to face off in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup playoffs. I will be tuning in when the match kicks off at 8 pm ET live from the iconic Mexico City Stadium. With both nations vying for a spot in the quarterfinals, this knockout round clash promises intense action from the opening whistle. Alireza Faghani of Australia has been assigned as the main referee for the fixture.

Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Mexico England Moneyline +100 -125 Total Goals Over 2.5 (+135) Under 2.5 (-165)

England enters the match with a 39.8% chance of victory, while the home-crowd-backed Mexico squad holds a 30.4% chance to win outright in regulation. If you’re thinking about playing the draw, which would send the game into extra time, that probability sits at a very tempting 29.8%.

How to Unlock the Best DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming your World Cup welcome bonus is a straightforward process, and we can get it done in just a few minutes. You do not even need to manually enter a specific promo code to take advantage of this offer. Just follow my simple steps below to get started before Mexico and England take the pitch:

Create an Account: Click here to sign up. Choose the option to register a new account and fill in the required standard personal information, such as your name, email address, date of birth, and physical address, to verify your identity. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified and active, navigate to the cashier section. You will need to deposit a minimum of $5 using one of DraftKings’ secure payment methods (such as online banking, a credit/debit card, or PayPal) to activate the offer. Place Your Wager: Browse the FIFA World Cup betting markets and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on the Mexico vs. England match or any other eligible event. Claim Your Bonus: Here is the best part—as soon as your $5 wager is placed, DraftKings will automatically credit your account with $200 in bonus bets. You do not need to wait for your initial bet to settle to receive your reward and start chasing your next big win.

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