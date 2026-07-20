DraftKings Promo Code: Get $150 MLB Bonus for Monday’s Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can sign up with the latest DraftKings promo code offer and bet $5 on MLB to win $150 in bonuses. Start the registration process by clicking here.

Whether analyzing the matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies or the Pittsburgh Pirates visiting the New York Yankees, this promotion allows you to turn a $5 qualifying wager into $150 in bonus bets. Activating this offer provides a structured way to build a sports betting bankroll on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Promo Code for MLB: Spend $5, Get $150 Bonus

Here is a breakdown of the current DraftKings welcome offer. Everything you need to know to get started is outlined below:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Spend $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets (Paid Out in 14 Days) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On July 20, 2026

For new DraftKings customers aiming to capitalize on the July 20 MLB slate, the current DraftKings promo code offers a clear return on investment. By placing a qualifying wager of just $5 on any MLB matchup, such as the Orioles playing the Red Sox or the Pirates taking on the Yankees, you can unlock $150 in bonus bets. To qualify for this promotion, your initial wager must be placed on a market with odds of -500 or longer.

The $150 reward is distributed as six separate $25 bonus bets. This structure allows bettors to diversify their promotional funds across multiple games. Bettors must use these rewards promptly, as all bonus bets expire seven days after issuance. Whether backing heavy favorites or identifying value in an underdog, this offer provides significant flexibility.

Monday Night MLB Matchups

The July 20 schedule features a compelling slate of non-conference matchups. Here is a look at the current moneyline odds and run totals to factor into your betting strategy:

Away Team Home Team Moneyline Odds Over/Under (Total) Los Angeles Dodgers Philadelphia Phillies LAD +123 / PHI -149 8.5 (O -112 / U -108) Baltimore Orioles Boston Red Sox BAL +134 / BOS -162 9.0 (O +102 / U -123) Pittsburgh Pirates New York Yankees PIT -105 / NYY -115 7.5 (O -115 / U -104)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies A clash of elite rosters headlines the schedule as the Dodgers (63-37) face the Phillies (55-45). The Dodgers offer intriguing underdog value at +123, anchored by Shohei Ohtani, who enters the game hitting .290 with 60 RBIs and 22 home runs. However, Philadelphia holds its -149 favorite status due to consistent run production. Kyle Schwarber (.253 AVG, 61 RBIs, 33 HRs) and Bryce Harper (.258 AVG, 59 RBIs, 20 HRs) will look to do damage against the Dodgers probable starter Emmet Sheehan.

Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Yankees Featuring the lowest over/under total on the board (7.5), oddsmakers project a tightly contested game between Pittsburgh and New York. The Yankees (55-44) operate as slight -115 favorites, leaning on the power of Aaron Judge (.248 AVG, 38 RBIs, 17 HRs). The Pirates (52-48) present a competitive option at -105, led by Bryan Reynolds. Reynolds holds a .282 average, 59 RBIs, and 14 home runs as Pittsburgh’s probable pitcher Braxton Ashcraft prepares to face New York’s Ryan Weathers.

How to Activate This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Getting started with DraftKings Sportsbook requires a straightforward registration process. No manual promo code is necessary during sign-up to claim this welcome offer. Follow these specific steps to activate your bonus: