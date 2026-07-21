DraftKings Promo Code: Get $150 MLB Bonus for Dodgers vs. Phillies

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can unlock $150 in bonus bets for the upcoming baseball action by utilizing the latest DraftKings promo code offer. Take advantage of this offer by clicking here.

With a loaded slate featuring heavy-hitting matchups like the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Philadelphia Phillies, the San Diego Padres visiting the Atlanta Braves, and the Baltimore Orioles clashing with the Boston Red Sox, there are plenty of exciting ways to place your first wager. Start with a $5 bet on DraftKings Sportsbook to win $150 in bonuses.

DraftKings Promo Code for MLB: Spend $5, Get $150 Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets (paid within 14 days) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On July 21, 2026

If you want to capitalize on this exciting MLB slate, whether you are backing the Phillies, the Padres, or taking a stance on the AL East clash between the Orioles and Red Sox, this welcome offer is the perfect starting point. Exclusive to new DraftKings customers, this promotion allows you to turn a simple $5 wager into $150 in bonus bets. To qualify, you must place your first cash wager of at least $5 on a market with odds of -500 or longer.

Once you place your qualifying wager, DraftKings will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets, paid within 14 days. These bonus tokens will expire after seven days once issued, giving you up to a week to strategically deploy your rewards across the rest of the MLB season or any other available betting markets.

How to Bet on MLB This Week

If you are looking to put your DraftKings MLB promo into action, this three-game slate offers some excellent betting opportunities. Below is a look at the current DraftKings moneyline odds and totals for the matchups:

Matchup DraftKings Moneyline Total (Over/Under) Los Angeles Dodgers @ Philadelphia Phillies Phillies -120 / Dodgers +100 9 (O -103 / U -117) San Diego Padres @ Atlanta Braves Braves -156 / Padres +129 9 (O -107 / U -113) Baltimore Orioles @ Boston Red Sox Red Sox -114 / Orioles -105 8.5 (O -115 / U -104)

Los Angeles Dodgers @ Philadelphia Phillies The marquee matchup of the slate features the Phillies as slight home favorites (-120) over the Dodgers. Philadelphia hands the ball to Zack Wheeler, who brings a dominant 2.13 ERA and a sparkling 0.89 WHIP into the contest. He will have his hands full against a dangerous Los Angeles lineup anchored by Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani boasts a massive .930 OPS to go along with 22 home runs and 60 RBIs. The Phillies have plenty of firepower to counter, led by Bryce Harper, who comes into this matchup with 21 home runs, 60 RBIs, and an .862 OPS of his own. With an Over/Under set at 9, bettors will have to decide if Wheeler can quiet the Dodgers’ bats.

Baltimore Orioles @ Boston Red Sox A tight moneyline highlights this AL East clash, with Boston slightly favored (-114). The Orioles will lean on starter Kyle Bradish, who carries a solid 3.60 ERA. Baltimore’s offense features Gunnar Henderson, who has swatted 17 home runs and racked up 38 extra-base hits so far this season. With the lowest total on the board at 8.5 runs, this game shapes up to be a tightly contested battle.

How to Get Started With This DraftKings Promo Code

Getting started with this lucrative welcome bonus is a straightforward process, and the best part is that no manual promo code needs to be entered. To unlock your potential $150 bonus, simply follow these easy steps: