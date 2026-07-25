DraftKings Promo Code for MLB: Claim $150 Weekend Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By signing up with the latest DraftKings promo code offer and placing a simple $5 wager on any of the MLB games, new players will win $150 in bonuses. Click here to get in on the action.

This weekend’s matchups include the Los Angeles Dodgers visiting the New York Mets, the Cincinnati Reds facing the St. Louis Cardinals, or the Seattle Mariners taking on the Texas Rangers. This guide outlines exactly how to activate this DraftKings promo.

DraftKings Promo Code for MLB: Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus (Paid Out Within 14 Days) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States

Exclusive to new DraftKings customers, this promotion provides a calculated entry point into the MLB action. To participate, simply place a $5 qualifying wager on any market with odds of -500 or longer. Whether you are backing the Los Angeles Dodgers as road favorites against the New York Mets or taking a chance on a divisional clash like the Seattle Mariners against the Texas Rangers, you will receive the bonus regardless of whether your bet wins or loses.

Once your qualifying bet is placed, DraftKings will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets. This reward is paid out within 14 days, giving you ample flexibility to spread your wagers across multiple games or betting markets. Be sure to use your rewards promptly once they are credited, turning those tokens into withdrawable cash while capitalizing on the rest of the baseball schedule.

Saturday MLB Betting Preview, Analysis

Before placing your wagers, review the latest DraftKings odds and totals for the upcoming MLB slate:

Away Team Home Team Moneyline Total (O/U) Los Angeles Dodgers (66-38) New York Mets (43-61) LAD -157 / NYM +130 7.5 (O -102 / U -119) Cincinnati Reds (48-54) St. Louis Cardinals (52-51) CIN -107 / STL -112 8.0 (O -112 / U -107) Seattle Mariners (51-53) Texas Rangers (52-51) SEA -114 / TEX -105 7.5 (O -101 / U -120)

Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets The biggest mismatch of the slate belongs to the Dodgers as heavy road favorites against the Mets. Los Angeles is sending Yoshinobu Yamamoto to the mound, who brings a sparkling 2.78 ERA and 113 strikeouts across 119.2 innings. At the plate, Shohei Ohtani continues his offensive dominance with a .286 average, 22 home runs, and a .919 OPS. The Mets are looking to pull the upset behind starter Nolan McLean (3.33 ERA, 135 strikeouts) and outfielder Juan Soto, who anchors the New York lineup with a .283 average, 21 homers, and a .947 OPS.

Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals Bettors looking for a game with virtually dead-even odds should evaluate the Reds and Cardinals. Cincinnati leans heavily on the dynamic Elly De La Cruz, who provides an enticing mix of power and speed (.276 AVG, 17 HR, 18 SB). St. Louis counters with a balanced attack led by Jordan Walker. Walker has been a formidable presence against opposing pitchers this season, boasting a .288 batting average alongside 22 home runs and 77 RBIs.

How to Get Started With This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Best of all, no DraftKings promo code is necessary to enter during registration; the offer is automatically applied when you follow the required steps.

Here is exactly how to activate your offer before the first pitch:

Create an Account: Navigate to DraftKings Sportsbook and begin the registration process. You will need to create a new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity, such as your full name, date of birth, email address, and physical address. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified and registered, proceed to the cashier section. You must deposit at least $5 into your account using one of DraftKings’ secure payment methods (such as online banking, a credit/debit card, or PayPal). Place Your Qualifying Bet: Navigate to the MLB betting markets and place a real-money wager of at least $5 on any matchup, whether it is the Dodgers taking on the Mets, the Reds visiting the Cardinals, or the Mariners clashing with the Rangers. Claim Your Bonus: Once your $5 qualifying bet is placed, DraftKings will automatically reward your account with $150 in bonus bets (paid within 14 days), regardless of whether your wager wins or loses.

Remember, your $150 bonus is awarded automatically after placing your qualifying bet, so pick your favorite matchup and enjoy the upcoming baseball action.