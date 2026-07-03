DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 World Cup, MLB Bonus for July 4th Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Soccer fans, we’ve got a fantastic slate of FIFA World Cup action today, and there’s nothing better than watching the world’s beautiful game with a little extra padding in our bankrolls. By activating the latest DraftKings promo code offer here, new users can lock in a guaranteed reward. Place a first-time $5 wager on any of today’s matchups and get a $200 bonus.

The best part? It doesn’t matter what happens on the pitch. Win, lose, or draw, that $200 bonus is yours. With high-stakes knockout games on the schedule, this is our chance to chase a nice payday with total confidence.

DraftKings Promo Code Unlocks $200 World Cup Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 3, 2026

Bet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus

If you’re looking for a real chance to build your bankroll, this welcome offer is the perfect starting point. Exclusive to new DraftKings customers, this promo delivers $200 in bonus bets simply for placing a $5 wager on today’s World Cup slate. Whether you decide to lay the heavy chalk with Argentina against Cape Verde, back a winner in the Australia vs. Egypt tilt, or target the Over/Under in the Colombia vs. Ghana matchup, you’re getting paid no matter the final whistle’s result.

Once your bet is in, the $200 reward hits your account as bonus bets. I love this favorable payout structure because it gives us the flexibility to spread our action across multiple Round of 32 games rather than risking it all on one singular play. Keep in mind, these bonus bets expire after 7 days, giving us plenty of time to handicap the upcoming tournament matchups and find the absolute best value.

Today’s Betting Odds and Analysis

Today’s FIFA World Cup schedule brings us three fantastic Round of 32 knockout matches. We’ve got Australia taking on Egypt, a massive mismatch with Argentina facing Cape Verde, and Colombia battling Ghana. Each of these squads is fighting to advance deeper into the knockout stage, which means we can expect intense, high-stakes soccer.

Matchup Home ML Draw Away ML Total Goals Australia vs Egypt +259 +185 +134 O/U 1.5 (-181) Argentina vs Cape Verde -671 +688 +1825 O/U 2.5 (-164) Colombia vs Ghana -235 +333 +725 O/U 2.5 (+106)

Match Notes

Before we lock in our wagers, let’s break down the handicapping angles for today’s slate:

Australia vs. Egypt: Egypt navigated their group stage schedule without a single loss, posting a 1-0-2 record (5 points, +2 goal differential) on solid DWD form. Meanwhile, Australia advanced with a 1-1-1 record (4 points) and a dead-even goal differential (2 goals for, 2 goals against). I expect a gritty, tightly fought match here.

Egypt navigated their group stage schedule without a single loss, posting a 1-0-2 record (5 points, +2 goal differential) on solid DWD form. Meanwhile, Australia advanced with a 1-1-1 record (4 points) and a dead-even goal differential (2 goals for, 2 goals against). I expect a gritty, tightly fought match here. Argentina vs. Cape Verde: Argentina is the massive betting favorite—and for good reason. They cruised through group play with a flawless 3-0-0 record, racking up 9 points, scoring 8 goals, and allowing just 1 (WWW form). Cape Verde, amazingly, reached the Round of 32 purely on the back of three straight draws (0-0-3), scoring and conceding exactly two goals all tournament. Finding value on Argentina means looking past the standard moneyline and perhaps targeting goal totals or props.

Argentina is the massive betting favorite—and for good reason. They cruised through group play with a flawless 3-0-0 record, racking up 9 points, scoring 8 goals, and allowing just 1 (WWW form). Cape Verde, amazingly, reached the Round of 32 purely on the back of three straight draws (0-0-3), scoring and conceding exactly two goals all tournament. Finding value on Argentina means looking past the standard moneyline and perhaps targeting goal totals or props. Colombia vs. Ghana: Colombia went undefeated in group play (2-0-1) with a lockdown defense that surrendered only one single goal. Ghana is looking to pull off a significant underdog upset after a mixed 1-1-1 group stage run (4 points) that saw them finish on LDW form.

How to Activate the Current DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming your guaranteed $200 bonus is as easy as cashing a winning ticket. Even better, there’s no DraftKings promo code necessary to type in. We’re in this together, so just follow my simple step-by-step guide to get your bankroll ready before today’s Round of 32 matches kick off:

Create an Account: Click here to head over to DraftKings. You will need to set up a new account by providing standard personal info—like your name, date of birth, email address, and physical address—to verify your identity and location. Make a Deposit: Once your account is fully registered and verified, head to the cashier section. Make a first-time deposit of at least $5 using any of DraftKings’ secure, approved payment methods (such as online banking, PayPal, or credit/debit cards). Place Your Qualifying Bet: Here comes the fun part. Browse today’s FIFA World Cup betting markets and lay down a real-money wager of at least $5.

As soon as you lock in that initial $5 wager, DraftKings will instantly credit your account with your $200 in bonus bets. You don’t even have to wait for the final whistle to blow. The funds are yours immediately, giving you the perfect extra ammunition to build your bankroll and attack the rest of the World Cup board.

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