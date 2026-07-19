DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 World Cup Final Bonus for Spain-Argentina

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you’re looking for a nice pay day to cap off the World Cup, I highly recommend grabbing the latest DraftKings promo code offer. New users who sign up here and place a simple $5 wager on the Spain vs. Argentina game instantly score $200 in bonus bets—no matter what happens on the pitch.

DraftKings Promo Code for the World Cup Final

Taking advantage of this offer for the highly anticipated Spain vs. Argentina final is incredibly straightforward. You will not need to hunt down a specific alphanumeric key to claim your bonus; simply clicking through the promotional links in this guide automatically locks in your exclusive welcome offer.

Here is a quick overview of what we are working with:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 19, 2026

Claim $200 Bonus on Sunday

For new DraftKings customers looking to step up their handicapping game during the World Cup, this welcome offer is a total no-brainer. Just register your account and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on the Spain vs. Argentina final. The best part of this promotion? It is an absolute guarantee. You will receive the $200 bonus no matter what, regardless of whether your initial $5 wager actually wins or loses.

Once your bet is locked in, the $200 reward is paid out instantly as eight separate $25 bonus bets. I love this structure because it allows us to spread our wagers across different game props, goalscorer markets, or even build a nice exotic parlay. Just keep a close eye on the calendar—these bonus bets expire after 7 days. Make sure to use your eight $25 tokens within a week of them hitting your account so you have a real chance at maximizing this generous World Cup offer.

Betting Preview for Spain vs. Argentina

The pinnacle of the 2026 FIFA World Cup has arrived. Spain will take on Argentina at 3 pm ET.

The pre-match probability stats give us a great foundation for our betting strategy. Right now, the data indicates that Spain enters the final with a 41.9% chance of securing a victory in regulation. Argentina holds a 26.6% win probability, while the likelihood of a draw sending the match into extra time sits at a very notable 31.5%.

In addition to betting on the winner, DraftKings has a variety of different markets. For example, you can go with Lionel Messi or another player to score a goal.

DraftKings Promo Code Guide for New Customers

Ready to get in on the action? Securing your $200 bonus for the Spain vs. Argentina World Cup Final is a quick and seamless process. Because the offer is automatically applied when you use our links, you do not need to manually enter a DraftKings promo code.

Follow these simple steps to activate your welcome offer:

Register Your Account: Click here to register. You will be redirected to the sportsbook where you can easily create a new account by entering standard personal information (name, address, date of birth) to verify your identity. Fund Your Bankroll: Once your account is active and verified, make a first-time deposit of at least $5 using one of DraftKings’ secure payment methods. Place Your Qualifying Wager: Navigate to the FIFA World Cup betting markets and place a real-money wager of at least $5 on the Spain vs. Argentina matchup. Claim Your Bonus: The second you place that initial $5 qualifying bet, you will instantly receive $200 in bonus bets directly into your account. Now you’ve got the firepower we need to tackle the tournament final with confidence.

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