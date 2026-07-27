DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 MLB Bonus for Yankees vs. White Sox, Any Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can unlock a $150 bonus with the latest DraftKings promo code offer ahead of the upcoming MLB slate. Click here to start the registration process.

By signing up and placing a straightforward $5 wager on any scheduled matchup, such as the New York Yankees taking on the Chicago White Sox or the Atlanta Braves visiting the New York Mets, you will receive $150 in bonus bets, regardless of whether your initial wager wins or loses. Whether you are backing the Braves to build upon their strong 62-43 record or looking for an edge in the Toronto Blue Jays and Washington Nationals clash, this welcome offer provides a clear path to boosting your bankroll on DraftKings Sportsbook.

DraftKings Promo Code for MLB: Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets within 14 days Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus paid within 14 days. Bonus Last Verified On July 27, 2026

For new DraftKings customers, the MLB schedule presents a prime opportunity to secure a significant sportsbook bonus. By placing a simple $5 qualifying wager on odds of -500 or longer, you will unlock $150 in bonus bets. Unlike many sportsbook promotions, this bonus is fully guaranteed. Your initial qualifying wager does not need to win to trigger the payout.

Once your qualifying bet is placed, DraftKings will credit your account with the $150 bonus within 14 days. This structure allows you to spread your action across various matchups or betting markets. Keep in mind that these bonus bets are only available for up to a week once issued and will expire after seven days, so executing a calculated betting strategy is essential to maximize your returns as the baseball season continues.

Best Way to Use This MLB Promo

If you are looking to put your DraftKings promo to work, the MLB slate features several intriguing matchups. Here are the current DraftKings moneyline and total odds for the highlighted games:

Matchup Moneyline Odds Total (O/U) New York Yankees @ Chicago White Sox NYY -145 / CWS +120 8.5 (O -105 / U -114) Atlanta Braves @ New York Mets ATL -118 / NYM -102 8.5 (O -119 / U -102) Toronto Blue Jays @ Washington Nationals TOR -101 / WSH N/A 9.5 (O -118 / U -102)

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets This NL East clash is arguably the most compelling game on the schedule. The Mets will face a rigorous test against Braves starter Chris Sale. The veteran southpaw has been dominant, boasting a 2.19 ERA and an elite 10.87 K/9 rate across 111 innings pitched. With the Braves positioned as slight -118 moneyline favorites, Sale’s strikeout metrics make him a central piece to any data-driven wager strategy.

New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox The Yankees roll into this matchup as -145 moneyline favorites. New York’s offense continues to lean heavily on Ben Rice, who brings 31 home runs and 72 RBI to the plate. On the mound, Yankees starter Max Fried holds a 2.97 ERA and a 7.7 K/9 across 66.2 innings of work. The White Sox will counter with Noah Schultz (6.04 ERA), hoping to contain a Yankees lineup that also includes Jazz Chisholm Jr. (16 HR, 43 RBI).

How to Get Started With This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Getting started and claiming your DraftKings bonus is a highly structured, straightforward process. There is absolutely no promo code necessary to enter during sign-up. Just follow these steps to activate the offer ahead of the upcoming MLB action:

Create an Account: Navigate to the DraftKings Sportsbook website. Register for a new account by providing standard personal information, such as your name, email address, date of birth, and physical address, to verify your identity. Make a Deposit: Once your registration is complete and your account is verified, make a first-time deposit of at least $5. DraftKings offers a variety of secure payment methods, including online banking, PayPal, and major credit or debit cards. Place Your Wager: Head over to the MLB betting section and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more. You can choose to back the Atlanta Braves on the road against the New York Mets, or look for value in the Toronto Blue Jays visiting the Washington Nationals. Receive Your Bonus: Because this offer is guaranteed, you do not need to win your initial bet. DraftKings will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets within 14 days of placing your qualifying wager, in addition to any standard cash winnings if your bet succeeds.

By following these exact steps, you secure a guaranteed return on investment, maximizing your betting experience with DraftKings Sportsbook for the upcoming baseball slate.