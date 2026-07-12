Connor McGregor suffers early injury in return, loses to Max Holloway at UFC 329

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Conor McGregor’s return against Max Holloway at UFC 329 ended at just 1:09 of the first…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Conor McGregor’s return against Max Holloway at UFC 329 ended at just 1:09 of the first round Saturday night because of a leg injury.

Fighting for the first time in more than five years, McGregor flew across the ring with a flying left roundhouse kick when the match started and landed awkwardly on his right knee.

After attempting to kick and strike Holloway (28-9-0) two more times, it was clear McGregor (22-7-0) couldn’t finish the scheduled five-round welterweight bout.

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