Paige Bueckers scores 22 points, all in 2nd half, as Wings hand Tempo 10th straight loss, 94-88

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Paige Bueckers scored all 22 of her points in the second half, and the Dallas Wings…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Paige Bueckers scored all 22 of her points in the second half, and the Dallas Wings beat Toronto 94-88 on Wednesday, handing the expansion Tempo their 10th consecutive loss.

Bueckers went 4 of 4 from the field and from the free-throw line in a 13-point third quarter after missing all seven of her shots in the first half. The Wings ended a three-game skid, their longest of the season.

Arike Ogunbowale scored 21 with season highs in free throws and attempts, going 13 of 14, and Alanna Smith had 13 points and 11 rebounds. Awak Kuier scored 14 points.

Dallas played without All-Star Jessica Shepard and rookie No. 1 overall draft pick Azzi Fudd. Shepard injured an ankle in the previous game against Minnesota, and Fudd has missed three with a knee injury.

Marina Mabrey scored 14 of her 23 points in the fourth quarter, when the Tempo got within three after trailing by 18 late in the third.

Bueckers had eight assists and three steals, including one that led to a breakaway layup for a 10-point lead with 3:03 remaining, just after Ogunbowale had converted a three-point play.

The Tempo trimmed the deficit to four points in the final minute, but Bueckers hit a jumper to get the lead back to six before Isabelle Harrison was called for a charge.

Bueckers was 7 of 11 from the field after the break and made all seven of her free throws in the second half.

Laura Juskaite scored 18 points and Kia Nurse added 16 for Toronto, which was missing starters Brittney Sykes and Julie Allemand.

Up next

Tempo: Host Indiana on Tuesday night.

Wings: At Indiana on Friday night.

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